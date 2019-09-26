A 14-year-old student threatened to kill his paraeducator and assaulted her Wednesday at Northwest High School.

The student shoved her twice, punched her in the face and punched her in the back of the head.

Police didn’t take the student into custody, because he has some learning disabilities. He knew what he did was wrong, said Capt. Jim Duering.

He was referred for terroristic threats and third-degree assault.

