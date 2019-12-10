The ownership of Paradise Donuts has changed. The man who makes the doughnuts, though, is the same guy.
J.J. Wooden, who’s one of the three new owners, went to work at the doughnut shop three years ago, when it was still owned by Riley Sindelar.
In August, Wooden and his parents, Jerry and Natalie, became the new owners of the business, which is at 1727 W. Second St.
J.J. already had a relationship with Sindelar when he hired him. Sindelar coached J.J. in baseball when he played for Grand Island Senior High and on a U-Save Pharmacy team.
If you don’t like to get up early, don’t became a baker. J.J. Wooden, who is 27, works from midnight to noon five days a week, making about 1,000 doughnuts a day. On the weekends, he sometimes shows up for work at 9 or 10 p.m.
But he has a lot of energy. After getting done at Paradise Donuts each day, he works out for more than two hours. Natalie Wooden bakes the doughnuts that are sold on Saturdays. She’s known for making doughnuts that are “highly decorated,” her son said. She has a special creation she calls a “bella.” It is a raised and glazed doughnut topped with frosting, marshmallow and a rainbow.
The Woodens’ other child, Angel, handles social media and public relations for the business.
Both of the parents have another job. Jerry, 53, is a Hall County corrections officer. Natalie works at Comfort Inn.
The shop has two other employees. One of them, Kim Randolph, has worked there close to five years.
Popular products at Paradise include a basic raised doughnut and sprinkled doughnuts.
Those doughnuts, as well as cake and old-fashioned varieties, have the same price. Everything with a hole in it costs $1.05, including tax.
The most popular item on the menu is not even a doughnut.
Sausage rolls, which date back to the previous owners, are made with jalapeno cheese and sausage.
“It’s like a pig in a blanket,” said J.J., who graduated from Northwest High School in 2011.
Sausage rolls are a popular choice for breakfast, lunch and other times.
“People are asking for them right when we open and people are asking for them right when we close,” J.J. said.
Paradise is busiest from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
The business has its regulars, including a group that occupies the same table every morning.
Doughnuts are also popular with young people. At least 10 high school students stop in every day.
Paradise, open from 6 a.m. to noon, is closed Sundays and Mondays.
The new owners are trying to keep enough doughnuts on hand to stay open until noon. If you arrive after 11:30 a.m., chances are good that you can buy two doughnuts for the price of one.
The company delivers doughnuts each day to Sleep Inn and Comfort Inn.
The family can also make special doughnuts used at “reveal” parties, at which the gender of a baby is announced.
The Woodens plan to be serving doughnuts for a long time.
“We’re here to stay,” Jerry said.
