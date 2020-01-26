WOOD RIVER — The first known massacre of settlers by Indians in Hall County took place on Feb. 5, 1862. Four people died in the incident, which is remembered as the Smith-Anderson Indian Attack.
A student working on his Eagle Scout badge, Aaron Kelley, is putting together a historical marker to inform people about that piece of history.
When Boy Scouts choose a historical project as their Eagle project, the Hall County Historical Society often gives those students assistance in the form of a pancake feed. A meal benefiting Kelley’s project was held Sunday in Wood River because of its proximity to the Smith-Anderson Indian Attack.
Kelley and his family live in Grand Island. The prospective Eagle Scout is a senior at Northwest High School. He belongs to Troop 114, based at First-Faith United Methodist Church.
Kelley, 17, is one of Sean and Cindy Kelley’s quadruplet sons. His brothers are Elijah, Ethan and Ben. All four boys belong to Troop 114. Elijah has already completed his Eagle Scout project.
Two markers — one large and one small — will be erected as part of Aaron’s project. It’s not certain, but they may be built at the site of Wood River’s original township, which is along Highway 30 west of Wood River. There is already one historical marker at that location.
A Nebraska Historical Marker, which carries a maximum of 80 words, costs $2,300. The other sign will cost about $800.
Aaron filled out an application with the Nebraska Historical Marker program. Cindy Kelley said.
The people in Lincoln “have to verify everything,” she said. “And then once they approve it, then they’ll make the marker.”
Sean Kelley noted that employers and a lot of schools look positively upon Eagle Scouts. The award also opens up doors for scholarships.
“It’s the pinnacle of Scouts. There’s no place higher you can go,” he said. Earning an Eagle badge shows a lot of loyalty, dedication and perseverance.
Aaron likes to work on cars. Through the Career Pathways Institute, he apprentices about 20 hours a week at Roe Buick.
Between Boy Scouts and their parents, about 21 people helped serve pancakes and sausages Sunday. The meal ran from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wood River’s City Hall.
Representing the Hall County Historical Society were Fred Roeser, Bob McFarland, Annette Davis, Don Deitemeyer and Michelle Setlik.
Those who would like to contribute to the project may do so through the Hall County Historical Society. The address is 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
