Pancake feed set for Saturday
The Tri-City Model Railroad Association will host a Conductors Table Pancake Feed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Cost for the meal is $5 for adults and $3 for children 11 and younger.
The model train layout in the baggage room building adjacent to the station will be open for viewing during the event. This fundraiser helps to keep that model railroad layout operating including an annual display at the Nebraska State Fair.
For more information, contact Bruce Karnatz at (308) 627-5268 or 97fourwinds@gmail.com
Quilt guild schedules fundraiser for Saturday
The Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, March 7.
The guild’s Spring Fling Brunch will begin at 9:45 a.m. at Heartland Lutheran School, 3900 W. Cornhusker Highway. A quilt display, quilt raffle and silent auction will be conducted until 11:30. Additional activities include a brunch at 10:30 a.m. and quilt trivia presentation at 11.
Tickets are $15 and can be obtained by contacting Shirley Walgren at (308) 383-0904.
