PALMER — The staff at Palmer Public School will now have a quiet place to relax and recharge during the school day, thanks to a $7,500 school lounge makeover from California Casualty. The new lounge was unveiled Tuesday.
“We are very appreciative to California Casualty for providing this for us,” said Palmer Schools’ Superintendent Joel Bohlken. “This will make a big difference because we really didn’t have a place for our staff to go for a moment to unwind and relax before heading back to the classroom.”
Palmer English teacher and school librarian, Mary Gregoski, submitted the winning entry for the makeover.
“This means we will now have a place of our own to get a short break before we return to the teaching environment. We are just so grateful that California Casualty thinks about educators,” she said.
The new staff lounge at Palmer School features a TV, two massage chairs, soothing “bubble water wall art,” a coffee station, new tables, a refrigerator, and colorful paint and accessories. EON Office designers maximized the area for comfort.
The $7,500 School Lounge Makeover giveaway was created to provide educators a more conducive environment to take a break, share time, and revitalize during their long days at school. This is the 13th School Lounge Makeover provided by California Casualty since the program began in 2011.
“We’ve seen the dedication of administrators, teachers and staff firsthand and we’re proud to show our appreciation,” added California Casualty Senior Vice President Mike McCormick.
