PALMER — “We will have a real place to meet, relax, and hold meetings — I can’t wait,” exclaimed English teacher Mary Gregoski after learning she had won a $7,500 School Lounge Makeover from California Casualty.
Gregoski, also the school librarian, is in her 10th year teaching at Palmer Public School in Palmer.
“The staff deserves this for all that they do and give to students and the community,” said Superintendent Joel Bohlken.
Designers from EON Office Supplies will work with the staff to add new organized storage, incorporate soothing colors and replace aging appliances. They will also develop a new “flow” for the area, maximizing staff utilization and comfort.
“We are just so grateful that California Casualty thinks about educators,” Gregoski said.
She discussed how she learned about the opportunity at a Nebraska State Education Association event.
The contest was created in 2011 to provide educators a more conducive environment to take a break and share time. Palmer Public School is the 13th school to receive a School Lounge Makeover from California Casualty.
