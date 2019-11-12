Six visitors from the Palestinian territories have been touring the United States to soak in the culture and learn about wastewater treatment plants across the country.
Omar Abuawwad, Israa Alassa, Hadil Altamimi, Asma Darabumukho, Roa Taweel and Saja Younes were in Grand Island Tuesday to learn about the city’s wastewater treatment plant so they can take the knowledge back to the Palestinian territories.
All of the visitors work within the water department of the Palestinian territories.
Abuawwad was excited to learn about how the Grand Island plant works with the agricultural sector of Nebraska.
Altamimi said one thing that she is very impressed with in Nebraska is the water detention cells.
She said she would like to take that information back to the Palestinian territories and apply the water detention method where they can.
“We can benefit from this idea in Palestine, especially in water harvesting,” said Altamimi.
All of the visitors said they are excited to exchange knowledge and take back what they learn to their home.
Taweel said she wanted to learn more about the wastewater sector because it is a new sector in Palestine, so any information they can learn in the U.S. would help them when they go home.
Grand Island isn’t their first stop, and it won’t be their last, as they are also going to Little Rock, Ark., and Detroit, Mich.
Darabumukho said that she and her colleagues are grateful to the State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program, local governments, the home hospitality provided on their trip and anyone else who has made the trip possible for them.
Local logistics for the tour were arranged by the Grand Island Area Council for International Visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.