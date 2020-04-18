By Robert Pore
AURORA — Pacific Ethanol Inc. announced Friday it has closed on its agreement to sell its 74% ownership interest in Pacific Aurora LLC to Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company (Aurora Cooperative) for a total valuation of $52.8 million.
Chris Vincent, Aurora Co-op president and CEO, said the cooperative is pleased to “protect these local destination and rail markets for our farmer owners by gaining full ownership of these ethanol plants, elevator, and rail assets.”
“Through this acquisition Aurora Cooperative will safeguard our markets and be ‘Tougher Together’ for our owners, employees and the communities we serve,” Vincent said.
According to ACEC, the sale includes two ethanol production facilities with a combined annual production capacity of 145 million gallons, a grain elevator with storage capacity of 4.1 million bushels and integrated rail facilities in Aurora.
“We are pleased to have completed our sale to Aurora Cooperative and its farmer owners, which represents a significant step in achieving our strategic initiatives to reduce debt and continue to focus our resources on delivering high value alcohol and feed products in the markets we serve,” said Neil Koehler, president and CEO of Pacific Ethanol.
After working capital adjustments and settlement of certain payables between the parties, Pacific Ethanol will receive $20.2 million in cash, before fees, and $16.5 million in promissory notes. Approximately $14.5 million of the cash proceeds will be used to pay principal payments to its lender, CoBank.
The Pacific Ethanol/Aurora-East plant opened in October 1995. Aurora West began operations in 2012.
In 2016, Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company entered into an agreement with Pacific Ethanol to contribute its Aurora West grain elevator, loop track, related land and other assets, and Pacific Ethanol will contribute its Aurora plant assets, land and inside loop track to Pacific Aurora LLC (PAL).
Aurora Cooperative is one of the largest agricultural retailers in the nation, ranking 28th among all agricultural cooperatives.
Aurora Cooperative started more than 112 years years ago. The company is headquartered in Aurora and employs more than 700 employees across 82 locations in seven states, where they provide service and expertise in grain, agronomy, animal nutrition and energy.
In 2019, Aurora Cooperative had total sales of more than $1 billion, serviced more than 4 million acres, merchandised more than 120 million bushels of grain and had more than 34,000 equity members.
For more information on Aurora Cooperative, visit www.auroracoop.com.
Nebraska’s first ethanol plant was built in 1985 has grown to 25 ethanol plants. The plants have a capacity of more than 2.5 billion gallons, making Nebraska the No. 2 ethanol-producing state in the country.
Combined, the plants use more than 700 million bushels of corn per year and produce more than 6 million tons of distillers grains, a high protein feed ingredient used for cattle.
The ethanol plants represent a $5 billion economic impact in the state and have more than 1,300 full-time employees.
