A severe thunderstorm struck the Grand Island area in the early morning hours Wednesday adding to the wet woes of Central Nebraska residents.
NeRAIN, a cooperative of weather observers, reported Wednesday morning overnight rainfall amounts of 3.66 inches at Dannebrog, 3.65 inches in the Broken Bow area, 2.79 inches in the Doniphan area; 2.63 inches in the Grand Island area; and 2.25 inches in the Giltner area.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported .58 of an inch at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport; .43 of an inch at the Aurora airport; a trace at the Hastings airport; 1 inch at Ord; 1.62 inches at Greeley; Ravenna, 1.75 inches; and 2.05 inches at St. Paul.
For many of these locations, the weather service said that they have received 200 percent to 400 percent of their average annual rainfall over the last 30 days.
Grand Island has received nearly 7 inches of precipitation this month. The Wednesday morning thunderstorms brought another inch of rain to Fonner Park, adding to weather woes State Fair officials are struggling with as the prepare for the fair’s opening Friday.
The weather service also issued a flood warning until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for Ravenna, Cairo, Alda, Dannebrog, Litchfield, Rockville, Hazard, Boelus and rural areas in these counties.
The weather service said that Doppler radar estimated that anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain had fallen since around midnight. Area creeks and other waterways were likely to see elevated water levels through today, and some rural roads may be impacted.
For Thursday, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Thursday night, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., with a low around 62. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
For the opening of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with a high near 77. Southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday night, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 64.
For the weekend, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday also, according to the weather service.