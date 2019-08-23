A vicious thunderstorm that dumped more than 4.5 inches of rain in the Doniphan area continued to soak Central Nebraska.
NeRAIN, a cooperative of Nebraska weather observers, had one observer, who lives 2.3 miles from Doniphan, report 4.54 inches of precipitation. In the Juniata area, an observer reported 4.02 inches of precipitation. In the Hastings area, one observer reported 3.78 inches.
The heavy rain caused USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to cancel his scheduled visit to the Nebraska State Fair Friday morning.
The heavy rain caused the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood and flood warnings throughout the area. The weather service issued a flood warning for southwestern Sherman County after 4 to 6.5 inches of rain caused flooding. The emergency management there reported flooding across the area. Highway
10 and Highway 68 have been closed due to water over the road. Areas of Grand Island, Wood River, Doniphan and Alda were also under a flood warning as there was flooding throughout those areas due to the 2 to 3 inches of rain that fell because of the thunderstorm.
The weather service reported Grand Island’s rainfall amount at 1.94 inches. That pushed Grand Island’s rainfall total for August to nearly 9 inches with nearly 3 inches falling this week. Hastings received 2.14 inches.
The heaviest of the rain fell between 2 to 4 a.m. in Grand Island.
Friday was opening day of the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The heavy rains forced fair officials to amp up their shuttle busses from seven locations around Grand Island to the fair so people could avoid parking at Fonner Park’s rain-soaked grass parking lots.
Unfortunately for the opening weekend of the State Fair, the weather service reports a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. , with a low around 65 on Friday night.
Saturday has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with the same possibility posted for Saturday night.
On Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. on Monday.