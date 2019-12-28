Do you have a bad knee or hip in need of replacement?
Are you in otherwise good health? Do you want to avoid a hospital stay?
You might be a good candidate for outpatient joint replacement.
Central Nebraska Orthopedics began performing outpatient hip and knee replacements this year, partnering with the Grand Island Surgery Center and Grand Island Physical Therapy.
By year’s end, the CNO surgeons expect to have performed at least 30 outpatient joint replacement surgeries.
Donna Anderson, 62, is among the first wave of outpatient replacement recipients and is pleased with the outcome. Dr. Philip Cahoy performed her surgery Oct. 22.
“I really thought it was great,” she said. “I was a little concerned at first, and a little worried, but they had it all worked out. The surgery center had everything in place, and it worked out well.”
Anderson went home the same day after her initial recovery period in the surgery center.
“They had you up and moving around, and they sent the home health nurse out that night to check on things,” she said. “The next morning she came out again and took off the big wrap and put a bandage on it. The therapist came out then. They sent you home with all the stuff you needed to recoup and, yeah, it went really smooth. I was real pleased with it.”
She spent the Wednesday following her surgery at home, and on Thursday she began therapy at Rathjen Physical Therapy where she had previously been a patient.
How does she assess her progress?
“They keep telling me I’m doing really well,” said. “It’s not fun and games, but it’s gone well and I’m getting my motion back. It’s still stiff, but it’s coming along pretty well.”
Patients interested in undergoing an outpatient replacement need to consult with the orthopedists, first, to determine the need for a replacement and, second, to be sure they are a good candidate.
Factors that can preclude outpatient replacement include chronic heart issues, COPD, obesity, diabetes or lack of an adequate at-home support system. Outpatients tend to be younger, but age alone does not disqualify a patient.
Until recently, Medicare would not pay for outpatient knee replacement at a standalone surgery center, eliminating some otherwise qualified candidates. Outpatient hip replacements under Medicare still must be performed at a hospital-based clinic.
The CNO doctors — Cahoy, Greg Sextro, Frank Lesiak, Scott Lukens and Scott Lemek — along with Ken Terry, surgical center administrator, and Kurt McCallum of Grand Island Physical Therapy, have developed a system to care for patients from before surgery through rehabilitation and release.
“Before a patient goes through the total joint surgery, they come in and we take them through about an hour session on a pre-op visit in regard to what they need to do for exercises before the surgery,” McCallum said. “We talk a little bit about the assistive devices that they’ll need, like a walker or a cane.
“We also talk a little bit about what their home environment is like to make sure that when they do go home that everything’s safe and then we decrease any kind of fall risk. We also talk to them a little bit about some different things they’ll have to be performing like bathing and going over those circumstances with them so that we make sure they are at home in a very safe environment.”
Once a patient has been cleared for surgery by their primary doctor, they attend “joint camp” at the surgery center with their coach. The coach must be available to assist the patient at home for five to seven days and to transport them to physical therapy.
Each patient is assigned a nurse navigator who is available before and after the surgery to answer any questions. Navigators also check in with patients a couple of months after surgery.
Surgeries are performed early in the morning followed by recovery in the surgical center before being dismissed to go home. Patients are accompanied by a physical therapist who helps get them comfortably settled. A home health nurse also visits.
The day after surgery a therapist and nurse visit again. The third day after surgery, usually, a regimen of physical therapy begins with in-office and at home exercises.
“We will usually strive to obtain full extension. Ideally, we’d be looking at 125 degrees going backwards of bend or flection,” said Dr. Andrew Rathjen of Rathjen Physical Therapy. “That really does vary depending upon the individual, age, prior status of the knee and even, ultimately, the activity the patient is returning to.”
Dr. Lesiak of CNO notes the progress in joint replacement surgery during his career.
“I’ve been in practice for 35 years now. Back when I first started, patients who had a total knee stayed in the hospital two weeks. Most recently, that time in the hospital dropped to two or three days,” he said. “Now with the pain management techniques we have, we’re able to do those as outpatients and still get as good or better results because those pain management systems help them accelerate their rehab.”
Another change is the greatly reduced dependence on opioids for pain relief, which decreases a patient’s chances of addiction.
Two major considerations factoring into the growth of outpatient joint replacement are cost savings and post-operative patient comfort.
Dr. Sextro said, “Probably one of the things patients have liked the most is just to be able to go home and rest on their own. They can have their regular food and be at their own house with their family or pets or whatever and then just go with their own pace.
“The hopes are, as we get into this, it’s going to be a cheaper alternative for patients. It’s going to be less expensive because we don’t have to use all those resources of the hospital.”
Dr. Cahoy shares Sextro’s views on the promise of outpatient joint replacement.
“When people are doing things more normally, they feel better. If you’re treating somebody like they’re sick, they’re going to always feel like they’re sick,” Cahoy said. “The more normal you can make somebody’s life, the better they feel. It’s all for a patient’s benefit right now, and I believe it saves the patient quite a bit of money.
“It brings the cost of the procedures down, and nowadays that’s what it’s about. It’s trying to bring down the overall health care dollars in the United States, and if we can bring those down, then we can treat more people.”
