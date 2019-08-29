Even though the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building just had its groundbreaking Thursday, slightly more than 80 percent of the building is already pre-leased.
That means tenants have reached agreements, covering 80 percent of the space, for which they will begin paying rent once the building is complete.
The three-story structure, totaling 66,000 square feet, will be connected to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, which is 65 percent complete. Speakers Thursday said the interest shown in the medical office building reflects the strength of the project and confidence in Grand Island.
The building has a price tag of about $17 million.
One of the speakers, Jon Walker, said investors are putting in $7 million of that figure. Half of that equity came “from the Grand Island marketplace,” Walker said. The other half came from individuals throughout the state, ranging from Scottsbluff to Omaha.
Equity is the investors’ portion of the overall project cost. A bank will fund the remaining $10 million with a loan.
The investors “have recognized a quality project in a very solid market sector,” Walker said, referring to health care.
The strong occupancy rate demonstrates the “medical community’s really behind it,” and local political and city support have been “unparalleled,” said Walker, who lives in Kansas City. He is co-founder of Franklin Square Partners.
The medical center and medical office building represent the first wave in the development of Prairie Commons, which totals 108 acres at the corner of Highways 281 and 34.
The medical center will cover 23 of those acres, with the medical office building taking three or four on the southeast side of the medical center.
Chief is the developer.
Mayor Roger Steele, speaking at the groundbreaking, said Grand Island is fortunate to be the home of a “pre-eminent” company such as Chief.
The Prairie Commons development is the result of a public-private partnership, Steele said. Tax-increment financing paid for the building of roads and infrastructure.
Many local companies and employees will contribute to the construction. Investors are correct to believe in Grand Island, Steele said. “We stand like a giant in the Platte Valley,” he said. “You are smart to bet on Grand Island. We will not fail. We will not disappoint.”
Growth is good for Grand Island, Steele said. Growth helps pay for city services.
Steele said he often calls Roger Bullington of Chief for advice.
Steele knows Bullington’s advice will be “based upon the best interest of Grand Island, because he loves Grand Island.”
Chief was the developer of the medical center, working with local doctors, Bryan Health and Mary Lanning Healthcare. Chief was also the construction manager and “we teamed up with Sampson Construction for the construction management services on the hospital,” said Bullington, who is president of Chief Development and Chief Construction.
Larry Speicher, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said the groundbreaking for the “Prairie Commons Medical Office Building is another significant milestone for Grand Island Regional Medial Center and this health-care driven campus,” which was conceived a “by some of our physicians here in the community a few years ago.”
The facility, Speicher said, is “part of an ongoing initiative to build complementary and comprehensive health care services for the community of Grand Island,” its citizens and residents of surrounding communities.
“We want to enhance the services and support provided to the physicians and by the physicians,” he said. “This expansion is part of an ongoing effort to give the community choice and competition, which we all know is good for the marketplace.”
Also speaking were Gov. Pete Ricketts and Beth Frerichs, director of marketing and communication for Chief Industries.
Grand Island Regional Medical Center is projected to open to the public in the middle of 2020.
Chief is the developer and contractor for the medical office building. Frankfort Square Partners “was the equity partner for the capital raise,” said Bullington, whose friendship with Walker dates back to high school in Columbus.