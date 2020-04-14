The health director overseeing the response to the coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island said she fears that the local health care system could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.
“Our resources are being tested, and we’re going to find at some point that folks who are sick will have to be transferred to other hospitals,” said Teresa Anderson, the director of the Central District Health Department, at a Monday press conference.
Her remarks came as the number of known coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area continued to spike, doubling since Thursday from 103 cases to 211.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island counted four or five patients in its intensive care unit one week ago. Now, more than a dozen of its ICU beds are occupied.
Hospital President Edward Hannon said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized there, including 13 who are on ventilators to help them breathe. Last week, the hospital said it had 13 ventilators in its ICU and two more in its neonatal intensive care unit, plus several anesthesia and CPAP machines that could be used in a pinch.
Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild-to-moderate symptoms, if any at all. Others, including those who are older or have underlying health conditions, may require more medical care or breathing support.
St. Francis has erected a negative-pressure respiratory care unit in a tent outside the emergency room, and Hannon said the hospital could add 28 beds, expanding to a capacity of 157 beds, to care for additional patients.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said Monday that patients could be transferred to hospitals in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha or other parts of the state if St. Francis sees a significant surge in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.
Another Grand Island hospital is under construction but isn’t scheduled to open until this summer.
Hannon said St. Francis, which is part of the CHI Health system, can rely on other hospitals to help with staffing, medical equipment and personal protective equipment like masks and gloves. While more COVID-19 patients are requiring treatment, fewer people are in the hospital for other treatment because many elective surgeries have been postponed. The hospital was at about 50% of its total capacity last week.
“CHI Health, spanning from Kearney to Corning, Iowa, has 15 hospitals,” Hannon said in a statement. “While St. Francis has 150 beds in Grand Island, our system overall has more than 2,000 beds, and more than 350 machines that can be used as ventilators.”
“I’m confident our skilled and dedicated staff, and the hospital that’s been here for the community for the last 133 years, can weather this storm,” he continued. “But I’m also reassured that we don’t have to do it alone.”
The Central District Health Department oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, where, as of Monday afternoon, 211 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s a whopping threefold increase from a week earlier, when 68 cases were counted. Four people in Hall County have died.
Most of the cases are clustered in Grand Island, where the Nebraska National Guard collected specimens for testing at a drive-thru site last week. Health officials have said the number of confirmed cases will rise as more people are tested.
The ages of those with the coronavirus range from 11 to 88, with an average age of 45, the Health Department said.
Hall County is second to only Douglas County in the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Only 559 people had been tested in Hall County as of Monday, out of a population of roughly 61,000, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. But 35.5% of those swabbed are testing positive. That’s far higher than the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Testing has been very limited so far, so those numbers may be skewed by the priority given to people exhibiting serious symptoms and to health care workers and first responders who may be exposed to the virus.
But Anderson has warned residents that the coronavirus threat may not peak there for another month or two.
“We will continue to report on the numbers, but they are not going to be good,” she said.
She asked residents to wear masks when they leave the house and said local seamstresses are working on making reusable, washable face coverings.
“Using these masks helps us to preserve health-grade masks for heath care workers,” she said.
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said the city will not be able to ease restrictions on businesses and social gatherings until it can get a handle on the virus.
“When we are able to return to normal depends on our compliance with social distancing, hand-washing and only making essential trips” to places like the pharmacy and grocery store, he said. “I need your compliance now.”
World-Herald staff writers Nancy Gaarder and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
