OSCEOLA — Osceola Public Schools took its next steps toward improving its buildings at a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday evening.
A crowd of people wearing orange “Osceola bulldogs” shirts gathered around golden shovels outside Jeffrey Elementary School prior to the start of the ceremony. In March, Osceola voters approved 20-year bond issue not to exceed $7.7 million to help the district make needed building repairs. A total of 65% of voters favored the bond issue.
In an interview following the ceremony, Jeffrey Elementary Principal Brett Webster said the bond will allow OPS to renovate its 60-year-old kitchen, add a new competition gym that will include a day care and community workout area, revamp its school office spaces and increase security at both the elementary school and the high school.
“The whole project is going to be (adding) a new kitchen and lunch room for the kids, which is going to double as a commons area during sporting events,” he said. “We are getting a new competition gym and it is going to have a day care in it. It is really going to enhance safety and make it easier for parents to get their kids to and from school. Right now, if you look at the front of the building, we do not have a good way to get kids in and out of school.”
Webster said the new competition gym will benefit Jeffrey Elementary as it will allow the school more space for physical education, and more time to have it.
“Right now, our cafeteria doubles as our PE (space) at the elementary. So we have to wait until lunch is all the way done to have those classes,” he said. “It shortens our PE periods down quite a bit and there is not a lot of room. This is going to give the kids a lot more room to move and it will enhance some activities.”
Webster said the additional gym space will also allow students to do physical activities during times when it is too cold to go outside for recess. Currently, students are confined to their classrooms during indoor recess.
The bond project is expected to take a year to complete. Wilkins ADP is the architect on the project and BD Construction is the construction manager.
During his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony Sunday evening, Superintendent Steve Rinehart gave a history of how the bond project got started. He said that in 2015, the OPS Board of Education talked with High Plains, Shelby and Cross County, and doing some feasibility studies on consolidation. After the consolidation talks fell through, he said the board started looking at what it had done in the last decade.
“We started off by identifying emergency needs like the boiler at the elementary (school), roofs on the buildings that had been in need of repair for a long time,” Rinehart said. “We spent almost a year looking at how we can do some of the projects. Finally, we had this big, long list of projects and one of the board members suggested putting it to the people and making a better situation out of this by doing a bond to get everything that we can done all at once.”
Rinehart said OPS assembled a community committee made up of 24 to 27 community members to provide feedback and help the district figure out what the community wanted from its school buildings.
“At that point, the board then decided to start looking at putting some kind of a bond together,” he said. “We went through probably nine or ten different scenarios as we went through the process.”
Rinehart said after going through the scenarios and deciding what would and would not be feasible, the board “met in the middle” to come up with the plan set forth in the bond.
After informing OPS voters of what the district wanted to do for its bond issue and why it was needed, he said the voters ultimately voted to approve the bond issue.
Osceola High School Student Council President Tanner Kropatsch said in his remarks that the bond project will be “something the students can be proud of” and thanked the community for “coming together” to support the bond.
Webster said it is “super exciting” to break ground on the elementary school addition and is a reflection of how supportive Osceola is of its schools.
“It just says a lot for the community and what it believes in. The school is the main focus of the community and it wants to put money to make it better,” he said.
Rinehart said he believes once the bond project is complete, it will be something that helps move Osceola forward as a community.
“The things we have done in this bond, I think, will help continue the things that make Osceola a great place for young people to come live work, bring their families to and help us have a strong school system,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.