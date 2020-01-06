A discrepancy between state and federal laws when it comes to the minimum age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products is causing confusion among retailers and consumers.
Last month, President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package into law. One of the bills attached to the spending package raises the legal age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products from 19 to 21.
A day after the spending package was signed into law, the Food and Drug Administration stated in a tweet that it is now illegal for a retailer to sell these items to anyone under the age of 21, or for anyone under age 21 to be in possession of tobacco products.
However, in a memorandum sent to Nebraska law enforcement, county attorneys and state agencies, Attorney General Doug Peterson urged these entities to follow Nebraska law, which sets the minimum age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products at 19. Last year, the Nebraska Legislature voted to approve a bill sponsored by Grand Island Sen. Dan Quick to raise the minimum purchase age from 18 to 19. The bill went into effect Jan. 1.
“The Nebraska Attorney General’s office is advising Nebraska law enforcement and pertinent state agencies that enforcement shall be limited to enforcement of the state law, unless the Nebraska Legislature changes the minimum age from 19 to 21 as suggested by the federal Tobacco 21 Act,” Peterson said.
At Hy-Vee in Grand Island, signs at both the grocery store and the gas station state the minimum age to purchase tobacco products at its stores is 21, despite the state law setting it at age 19. Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, said that after receiving federal guidance, Hy-Vee chose to follow the federal law and to implement changes at its gas stations and grocery stores.
“After receiving federal guidance, we immediately implemented the change,” she said. “All of our registers were also updated to reflect the revised age verification check.”
Potthoff said despite Peterson issuing a memorandum that states the minimum age to purchase tobacco in the state is 19, she said the federal government can still issue citations to those who sell tobacco and tobacco-related products to those under 21 years of age.
“There are a lot of large retailers who are following the same suit. It is a federal law, so that is what we are going to follow,” she said. “We have communicated with the FDA and received their recommendation as to what we should be doing. We are going to follow what the FDA is mandating retailers do.”
Potthoff said Hy-Vee customers have understood the discrepancy between the state and federal laws and that the company has not received much feedback from customers on the new company policy.
Jacob Martikainen, co-owner of e-Titan Vapors, said his shop sets the minimum age to purchase vape products at age 19, in accordance with Nebraska state law. He said that when the shop first looked at setting the minimum purchase age, they decided on 21. However, after hearing a report stating the minimum purchase age in Nebraska was 19, it “seemed like it would be a plausible thing” to set the minimum purchase age at 19.
As of now, Martikainen said, e-Titan has not seen a huge impact on sales due to the confusion on the minimum age to purchase vape products.
“Most of our customers are already working class,” he said. “Unfortunately, we still have 19- and 20-year-olds who are looking to quit smoking cigarettes and are looking to get into vaping.”
Martikainen said he hopes the state holding off on enforcing the federal law will give 19- and 20-year-olds time to decrease their nicotine usage and cease using tobacco and/or tobacco-related products.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said that while federal law is locally binding, unless the Police Department is cross-deputized, it will not enforce federal statutes.
“Generally speaking, we will stick with state law until something is amended or points otherwise,” he said.
Duering said as it stands now, GIPD will enforce the state law when it comes to the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, which is 19. He said that if a person is found to be in violation of this law, GIPD will issue them a fine and seize the tobacco product.
Duering said if a retailer sells tobacco and/or tobacco-related products to anyone under the age of 19, that could be an arrestable offense.
“I think the big thing will be that if the city wants to alter city code to mirror federal statute, we will follow suit in the way we enforce the tobacco law,” he said. “But for the time being, the city code and the state statutes are the things we enforce.”
In his memorandum, Peterson suggested the Nebraska Legislature could raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and/or tobacco-related products from 19 to 21. But with this year’s short legislative session, Quick said, it is unlikely that he will bring a bill forward to do so.
“But I am sure there will be someone who will bring some legislation to the Legislature to try to make it so that the federal and the state (laws) coincide and work together,” he said.
Last session, Quick was a supporter of raising the age to purchase tobacco to 21. He said Monday that he is still in favor of doing so.
“I still believe that needs to happen and I still would love to see 21,” Quick said. “I thought that when they passed that (law) on the federal side, that would pretty much take care of it. But I see there are some other hoops we have to jump through to get there.”
