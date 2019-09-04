The City of Grand Island will have an open house meeting on Thursday about the planned roadway improvements to Old Potash Highway (from North Road to Webb Road), Claude Road (from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue) and North Road (from Old Potash Highway to Highway 2).
The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shoemaker Elementary School at 4160 Old Potash Highway.
Improvements are being made to these roadways to improve traffic capacity, increase safety for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, replace pavement in poor condition and improve drainage.
The public open house is an opportunity for residents to see the proposed improvements and provide feedback. City and consultant staff will be available to share detailed information about each project and answer questions.
These projects are funded by the City of Grand Island, in part with funds from the sales tax increase initiative that was passed in 2018.
A Spanish interpreter will be available at the meeting.
If you are unable to attend and would like to review the projects or provide feedback, please visit the project website, www.driveGI.com, or contact John Collins at (308) 385-5455 or publicworks@grand-island.com
