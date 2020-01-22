Rick Conrad isn’t the man he was a year ago, when he became Hall County Sheriff. He’s 24 or 25 pounds lighter.
How did Conrad lose the weight?
“My wife made me,” he said. Actually, they’re both “just watching what we’re eating.”
As far as the job goes, “it’s been a fast year,” said the longtime deputy, who was sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 3, 2019.
There’s been “a lot going on,” and a lot of changes. He’s trying to make those changes slowly. “And then there’s obviously a learning curve for me,” he said, adding that “I’m not perfect.”
But Conrad feels he’s getting the things accomplished that he said he wanted to do as a candidate.
He enjoys the people in the department. “Always have,” he said. There are “good people in this agency” and he wants to “make them comfortable with their jobs.”
One area that concerned him was a lack of training in some areas. He got training for men and women in areas “that we felt were needed,” he said.
Conrad, 56, is excited that the Sheriff’s Department once again has a canine. A former handler himself, Conrad estimated that it’s been a decade since the department discontinued its canine program.
The new dog, Gio, is out working after being certified within the last month or so. The dog has a good handler in Deputy Draper Sullivan, Conrad said. The State Patrol’s canine unit training program is “second to none,” Conrad said.
The sheriff has always looked at a canine program as an asset. In addition to locating concealed drugs, canines are good at tracking suspects and clearing buildings, he said.
The canine program is funded by a donation from a local group that wants to remain anonymous.
One area in which Conrad is trying to cut spending is in overtime. “By the end of my budget last year, I was chewing my fingernails down a little bit because that overtime budget was getting thin,” he said.
To help, the department has adjusted scheduling on the road patrol and day shifts, he said. “Right now it’s made a significant difference in what we’re paying out in overtime.”
The department recently hired its second part-time deputy. The first one has been on the job “going on a year now,” he said. Both of the part-timers are retired State Troopers.
As with any job, being sheriff can be frustrating at times, he said.
One thing that comes with the sheriff’s job: “I worry about the men and women out there working for me,” he said.
He doesn’t think a night goes by where he’s not lying in bed, dreading that he’ll get “some kind of phone call.”
Last summer, Sullivan got hurt in an incident “which could have been really serious. Those kind of things bother me.”
The sheriff is the one who decides where people will work, he noted.
Conrad wants to make sure that everyone is a good fit, is happy “and feels secure in their jobs,” he said. “I want to make sure they have good equipment and what they need,” which is hard to do with budget cuts.
It’s difficult to find good law enforcement applicants these days, When Conrad finds “people that are going to work out for us,” he tries to make sure they’re happy and want to stay.
The Sheriff’s Department has 32 or 33 sworn officers, including deputies.
Even though people like Conrad are administrators, “We’re still cops. That’s the hard thing for me, is sometimes it’s hard not to go do things.”
Sometimes, he was unable to resist the urge. “I’ve done a few things since I’ve been here. The chief deputy is kind enough to scold me,” he said, referring to his good friend, Jim Castleberry.
Last week, Conrad went to the courthouse to help out, giving “the guy at the scanner a break so he could go to lunch.” He didn’t mind sitting there for an hour. “If we’re short on bodies, there’s nothing out there saying I can’t go do that.”
One goal he has as sheriff is better protection for the schools in Hall County. It’s not feasible to assign a deputy to each school. But he recently assigned a deptuty to serve as liaison to the schools.
