One person was transported to CHI Health St. Francis following a two-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Brian Stutzman said crews were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the accident at First and Blaine streets.

Two vehicles — a pickup and a small SUV — were involved in the accident. One occupant of the SUV was transported to the hospital, while the occupant of the pickup was not injured.

