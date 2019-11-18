One person was transported to CHI Health St. Francis following a two-vehicle accident Monday evening.
Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Brian Stutzman said crews were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the accident at First and Blaine streets.
Two vehicles — a pickup and a small SUV — were involved in the accident. One occupant of the SUV was transported to the hospital, while the occupant of the pickup was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.