WOOD RIVER — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash at the Wood River exit Friday morning.

Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said that at approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 80 near mile marker 300, which is the Wood River exit.

Thomas said a Ford Explorer was found in the south ditch of I-80 and appeared to have rolled. The lone occupant of the vehicle was found dead inside the vehicle upon troopers arriving at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the crash likely happened in the overnight hours Friday. The crash investigation is ongoing and NSP is working to notify the next of kin.

This is a developing story.

