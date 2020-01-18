Art is a pathway for the expression of individual creativity. Art is also an expressive way to socialize and collectively bond with others. Add some libations to become less inhibitive and you have the ingredients of a perfect social outing.
That is the idea behind Jill Canfield’s Arts and Drafts at 411 W. Third St. in Grand Island’s Railside District.
On Friday, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Canfield’s business, which has been at its new location since last summer.
The ribbon-cutting was also a celebration of Arts and Drafts being in the Railside District for five years.
Before moving to the new location, Arts and Drafts was located at 214 N. Locust St.
“Arts and Drafts is basically one of those wine and paint places,” Canfield said.
She got the idea for the business while visiting a similar type of business in Lincoln with a friend about seven years ago.
“It was something that I never heard of before,” Canfield said. “A friend asked me to go. It was a lot of fun.”
That was when she thought to herself that this type of entertainment venue was what Grand Island needed.
“I always enjoyed art,” Canfield said. “I did a lot more drawing than painting. I was more of a pencil and paper kind of gal.”
The idea behind Arts and Drafts is to simplify the artistic process of painting to where you can teach it to people.
“You don’t have to be a professional artist to teach it,” Canfield said
The “Drafts” part of it is the cash bar that goes along with the experience.
“It can be seen as a little liquid courage,” she said.
Canfield offers wine, beer and cocktails to her guests.
Not only can individuals come for the experience, but it’s great for couples, especially as part of a “date night,” which she schedules once a month.
Canfield also hosts various groups, whether it be a business group or a church group or just a group of friends looking for a fun night out.
Canfield is a Grand Island native. She said she has been interested in art “as long as I can remember.”
Before opening Arts and Drafts, she worked part time for various specialty clinics in Grand Island.
“I’m an accidental business owner,” Canfield said. “I had not even thought I would own my own business.”
All it took was one visit to a similar business in another community to get her inspired to create something of her own — not unlike what an artist goes through when struck with inspiration’s spark.
The idea of Arts and Drafts is simple. Canfield takes one of her paintings as the subject of the evening painting experience, supplies brushes, paints, easels and drinks as the would-be artists paint along with her. She provides the advice and they provide the fun and creativity.
“I tell them what brushes to use and what colors to mix, and I’m painting right along with them, demonstrating while they are painting,” she said.
The session runs for about an hour and a half. Most of the time the painters are pleasantly surprised at the end by what they have created.
While Canfield enjoys being creative, she is also rewarded watching the creative passion bloom in others.
She has both a webpage — www.artsanddrafts.net — and a Facebook page where she posts her class schedule and upcoming events. People can sign in online to participate.
For each event, she also posts the painting that will be the subject of that session.
“I absolutely do not consider these to be art classes,” Canfield said. “It is more about socialization and just getting out and doing something fun.”
And after five years, she said the business has been successful, and there have been a lot of happy painters.
“What keeps people coming here is because it is fun,” Canfield said. “A lot of people don’t realize that they have a creative side. But once they tap into it, they find it is relaxing and therapeutic.”
Along with the social and entertaining aspects of art, the therapeutic side Canfield referred to can help people cope with medical challenges, stress, anxiety and other issues.
At Arts and Drafts over the years, she has hosted team-building events, birthday parties, anniversaries, family gatherings and bridal showers, among the many activities that have taken place there.
At Arts and Drafts, Canfield said, no skill is required.
“A lot of people come in, and they will tell me that they can’t even draw a stick figure, or they will say they know someone else who is a real artist and they should come in,” she said. “But I tell them that they are the ones that I want to have come here because when you walk out of here, you have a painting that you did, and it is something to be proud of.”
Check Arts and Drafts website or Facebook page for scheduled classes or call (308) 291-1798 for more information.
