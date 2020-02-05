At least one person was transported with non life-threatening injuries after a high-speed chase led to an accident Saturday night.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said an officer attempted to stop a northbound White GMC pickup just south of the Harley Davidson motorcycle shop. He said the officer activated her lights, but the truck took off at a high speed and the officer stopped the chase.
Duering said that as the vehicle went northbound, around Bismark Avenue, it struck another vehicle and caused it to roll on its top. That vehicle subsequently struck another vehicle causing a three-vehicle accident. The accident occurred at 9:53 p.m. Saturday.
“By the time we got there, the driver had fled the scene and that is still an open investigation,” he said. “We are still trying to identify the driver, although given the evidence recovered at the scene, I think we have a pretty good idea who that is.”
The driver of the vehicle that was struck and rolled on its side had at least one occupant that was transported to CHI Health St. Francis. Duering did not believe the occupant sustained life-threatening injuries.
“If you look at pictures or had anyone who went by the accident scene, the accident itself was quite severe,” he said. “There was quite a lot of damage to both the suspect’s vehicle and the vehicle that was rolled on its top. The third vehicle sustained some fairly severe damage, but it was mostly cosmetic.”
