A motorcycle rider was transported to CHI Health-St. Francis with unknown injuries following an accident Tuesday afternoon.
According to Grand Island Police Sgt. Kevin Sheeks, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on the Second Street overpass when a northbound gray car attempted to cross Old Highway 30. He said the car apparently did not see the motorcycle and collided with it upon crossing the intersection.
Sheeks said the driver of the gray car was cited.
