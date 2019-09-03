A motorcycle rider was transported to CHI Health-St. Francis with unknown injuries following an accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to Grand Island Police Sgt. Kevin Sheeks, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on the Second Street overpass when a northbound gray car attempted to cross Old Highway 30. He said the car apparently did not see the motorcycle and collided with it upon crossing the intersection.

Sheeks said the driver of the gray car was cited.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

My purpose is to inform people about what is happening in local education and in their communities. Got a tip? Email, Facebook or tweet me!

Recommended for you

Load comments