“If I had everything in Honduras, I wouldn’t have left.”
Hayda Rapalo recently celebrated living 30 years in the United States by visiting her homeland of Honduras.
Rapalo immigrated to the U.S. to work and save money for her older four children in Honduras after she separated from their father. Rapalo left her four children with her sister in Honduras.
“I didn’t own any property over there, so I told myself I had to leave and improve my situation for my children. I needed to buy a house or something in Honduras,” Rapalo said. “I did achieve it; I made my house.”
With a house in both Grand Island and Honduras, Rapalo now spends her days working at JBS Beef as a 16-year veteran, caring for her grandkids and planning her next trip to Honduras. Rapalo has 18 grandchildren and seven children: Ronal, Suyapa, Anderson, Elisa, Ever, Maricruz and Kevin.
“When I arrived to the U.S., I told myself I would only stay for a maximum of three years and return to Honduras,” Rapalo said. “I am still here; I never left.”
Rapalo was 30 years old when she left Honduras and traveled to the U.S. with her neighbor and now sister-in-law, Olga. She said they traveled through Mexico and arrived to the border in Southern California.
Rapalo’s mother, brother and sister were living in Los Angeles at the time when Rapalo and Olga arrived on June 24, 1989. Rapalo lived in Los Angeles working as a babysitter for five years where she met her ex-husband, Jorge; had a son, Ever; and moved to Grand Island.
“My brother and sister moved to Grand Island first and they told Jorge that JBS Beef was paying better than Jorge’s job in California,” Rapalo said.
Rapalo said Jorge was making $7.50 per hour, and it was not enough to support the three of them and Rapalo’s children in Honduras.
Jorge worked at JBS Beef while Rapalo cared for Ever, her youngest daughter, Maricruz, and her adopted nephew, Kevin. Rapalo has raised Kevin since he was 9 years old.
Once her youngest, Maricruz, was old enough for school, Rapalo said she took the opportunity to start her career at JBS Beef. Rapalo said she enjoys working there, and will retire from JBS Beef when the time comes.
With her mother and daughter Suyapa now living in Honduras, Rapalo said she plans to travel to Honduras every six months to visit once she retires.
Rapalo is happy to have five of her children now living in Grand Island, and her son Anderson living in Houston. After she moved to Grand Island, three of her four kids in Honduras moved to Grand Island as well.
Rapalo said maintaining the Honduran culture within her children has not been difficult. Most of her children are fluent in Spanish and English, and embrace their Honduran roots.
“Our Honduran roots have always been present; we have never left them behind,” Rapalo said. “We have cultivated our roots by making Honduran food, explaining the culture and maintaining a balance between their Honduran and American cultures.”
Rapalo’s youngest children, Ever and Maricruz, have managed three cultures: Honduran, Salvadoran and American. Jorge, Maricruz and Ever’s father, immigrated from El Salvador to Califronia before meeting Rapalo.
For Maricruz, maintaining her Salvadoran and Honduran culture has not been difficult because both countries are relatively close and share similar characteristics. However, Maricruz said it has been difficult being a daughter of immigrants and living up to her parents’ expectations.
“You have to go above and beyond and do the best you can because that’s what they came here for you to do,” Maricruz said. “Over there, they had nothing and here they have a house, cars, children and they want you to succeed.”
Maricruz was a first-generation college student and the only one of her siblings to attend and graduate from university. Maricruz graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in May 2018. Despite not having much support from her family, Maricruz said Nebraska College Preparatory Academy (NCPA) was the reason she attended college and graduated.
“If it wasn’t for NCPA, I wouldn’t have thought about going to college,” Maricruz said. “NCPA helped in knowing that I should and want to go to college.”
Maricruz said she hopes to be a role model to her nieces and nephews for when they graduate high school and look for options to further their education.
Graduating from a university and developing a career was a great accomplishment for Maricruz because her parents did not have the same opportunity to complete their educations in Honduras and El Salvador.
“I’m proud of everything. I’m proud of my parents for coming here,” Maricruz said. “The struggle they went through to get here, I will always be proud of my parents and everything I do will be for them.”