CHAPMAN — A Columbus man has died as a result of an accident between a semi and a Jeep Cherokee Monday near Chapman.
According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. Monday near mile marker 324 on Highway 30, approximately three miles west of Chapman.
A Jeep Cherokee, driven by 38-year-old Timothy Silva, of Columbus, was headed westbound when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound semi truck driven by Kular Gurdeep Singh, a 54-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., resident. Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Silva was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gurdeep Singh was transported by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital for medical treatment.
The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, Merrick County Attorney’s Office, Chapman Fire and Rescue, Central City Ambulance, the Grand Island Fire Department and the Grand Island Rural Ambulance service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.