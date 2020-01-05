One person is dead following an accident on Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an accident between a semi and a passenger vehicle near mile marker 307 eastbound just past the Grand Island exit. Upon arrival, one adult female was found to be deceased. The sheriff’s department said this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story.

