One person is dead after an accident late Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 296 eastbound, which is four miles west of the Wood River exit.

“There was a semi stopped due to construction and it was rear-ended by an SUV,” he said.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Conrad said he could only confirm there was one fatality from the SUV as a result of the accident. He added one person was life-flighted.

The Nebraska State Patrol-Troop C said in a tweet that eastbound I-80 was closed at Shelton near mile marker 292 due to the crash.

Conrad said he did not have any further information about the accident.

This is a developing story.

