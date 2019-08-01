One person is dead after an accident late Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 296 eastbound, which is four miles west of the Wood River exit.
“There was a semi stopped due to construction and it was rear-ended by an SUV,” he said.
As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Conrad said he could only confirm there was one fatality from the SUV as a result of the accident. He added one person was life-flighted.
The Nebraska State Patrol-Troop C said in a tweet that eastbound I-80 was closed at Shelton near mile marker 292 due to the crash.
Conrad said he did not have any further information about the accident.
This is a developing story.