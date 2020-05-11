The Nebraska National Guard provided COVID-19 testing for the pubic Monday in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island, and will again today until 5:30 p.m. People are encouraged to register at testnebraska.com prior to coming, but can get help registering on site if necessary. A worker (seen here) in protective gear helps people waiting for coronavirus testing on April 30, at the same location. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)