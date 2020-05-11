The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the three-county area grew by 30 over the weekend, from 1,380 on Friday to 1,410 on Monday.
In addition, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Central District Health jurisdiction increased by one, to 43.
Hall County now has 1,338 lab-confirmed virus cases. Hamilton County has 53 cases and Merrick 19.
Of the deaths, 35 are in Hall County and eight in Hamilton County. Merrick County has had no COVID-19 deaths.
On its website, Central District Health Department posted this message:
“We are aware that many of you who tested through testNebraska.com have not received your results. For those of you waiting for results from TestNebraska, please understand that this is a new process. Grand Island was selected as a test site due to the percent of positive cases. We feel fortunate to have this additional testing available. We have no local control over the timeline for test results. We have notified the state of the delay in delivering results, but again we have no way to speed up the testing process. As the system gets up and running, we anticipate a speedier delivery of results. Patience is our best practice at this point.”
On its Facebook page Monday, Central District Health wrote that, “It has been brought to our attention that when going to the testnebraska.com website, after answering the questions, when clicking on scheduling the test, you get a message that says the slots are filled. At this time, the slots are not filled. If you want to be tested, please go to the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park. The National Guard can do a ‘support ticket’ to move forward with your testing.”
In its Monday news release, CDHD said, “In light of new data about how COVID-19 spreads, along with evidence of widespread COVID-19 illness in communities in Central District, we strongly recommend that people wear a cloth face covering to cover their nose and mouth in the community setting. This is an additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to (not instead of) social distancing, frequent hand cleaning and other everyday preventive actions.
“A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer but may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others,” the release says. “This would be especially important in the event that someone is infected but does not have symptoms. A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people must go into public settings (grocery stores, for example). Medical masks and N-95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
“Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost. Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric allow for breathing without restriction, be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
“Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”
It is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors if you’re in an area where there are no people within sight. “But if you’re in a city or other more-populated area where you’re more likely to cross paths with other folks, you should wear a facial covering, or at least bring one in case you need it,” the release says. “Carry your mask in a clean paper bag rather than stuffing it into a pocket.
“Know that even medical-grade masks are not 100% effective in stopping the spread of the virus; homemade facial coverings are even less effective. Wearing a mask should always be done in addition to and not in place of social distancing,” the release concludes.
