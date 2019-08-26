Fairgoers had better get used to the idea of taking a shuttle to this year’s Nebraska State Fair.
Executive Director Lori Cox said officials are not planning on allowing fairgoers to park on the grounds this year. It would take a couple of very hot days, described by Cox as 115-degree infernos, for officials to rethink their plans.
A lot of people have already used the shuttle buses, Cox said. Looking at scanning figures, fair officials believe about 22,000 people attended the fair Saturday. On Sunday, the figure was double that amount. That figure is not the same as attendance “because it doesn’t include our comps,” Cox said.
But she estimated that of that estimated 66,000 total, 80 percent used a shuttle.
Even though Grand Island and fair parking lots were both overflowing, the fair opened at 9 a.m. Monday The Older Nebraskans Day concert went ahead at 11 a.m. as planned. Marching bands are performing.
Fair officials spent Sunday planning for Monday morning’s water event, Cox said. Officials expected rain to arrive at 6 a.m., and it did, she said. The storm included lightning, thunder and winds. The fair worked with vendors to help get them as high and dry as they possibly could, she said.
“We are experiencing some water issues in our Aurora Co-op Building, where our swine are housed, and we are experiencing some trouble in the 4-H and FFA building, which tends to take on some water rather easily. So we’re working through that,” Cox said at 10:30 a.m.
Several people who attended the concert spoke highly of the show, which featured The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Platters. A couple of concertgoers said the Heartland Events Center was three-quarters full.
Concertgoers interviewed said they had no trouble getting to the show.
Keith and Brenda Janssen of Palmer parked at Conestoga Mall.
“We always park there and ride the bus,” he said.
Chris and Derald Watson of Grand Island parked at Walmart South
“We got there real early,” she said. They arrived at about 8:45 a.m. They had to wait about half an hour to get on a shuttle, which they felt wasn’t bad.
Frank and Jan Krolikowski of Grand Island parked near the south Dairy Queen and walked to the Heartland Events Center. That wasn’t a problem, because they usually walk a mile to a mile and a quarter every day.
“The only thing different is we didn’t have the dog today,” said Frank, 69.
Bill and Naomi Whitcomb, who live in Kearney, parked in the Conestoga Mall lot. They had planned to attend the concert, but didn’t because they arrived too late. But that didn’t seem like a big disappointment.
“Our shuttles are as maxed out as they possibly can,” Cox said. The fair added additional shuttles again Monday.
Part of the problem has been a shortage of drivers, particularly with the school year underway, Cox said.
Cox spoke highly of the efforts of Holiday Express.
The fair is asking people to be as patient as they can at the shuttle stops.
Cox knows there were “some backup issues early this morning,” and Sunday at Walmart South. The latter location is the easiest place for people coming off the Interstate to park and wait for a bus, she said.
Officials are trying to get people to use the shuttle locations along Highway 281. There is more room in those places than at Walmart South, she said.
The thing about Older Nebraskans Day is that everybody comes “at exactly the same time,” Cox said.
“Even if we had every single bus in the state of Nebraska, I don’t think we could get them here at the same time,” Cox said. “We’re doing our best out there to make that happen.”
She heard that some relief had arrived later Monday morning. “That 9 o’clock hour was a little bit complicated to get everybody loaded,” she said.
Cox hadn’t yet seen how big the concert crowd was. But if it wasn’t a full house, it’s not because the fair wasn’t getting people there, she said. It would have been because people weren’t able to leave their homes.
At an operations meeting early Monday morning, fair officials reconfigured some of the gates, Cox said. They also opened another gate to drop off people.
The entry by the 4-H building was flooded Monday morning, so workers broke a fence line to allow for the movement of people.
Other changes were made with Monday morning’s concert attendance in mind.
Some people have suggested the fair pump some of the water, but there is nowhere to put it, Cox said.
The fair and parts of Grand Island are both having a hard time handling the excess water, Cox said.
The fair has been planning for possible flooding for several months, Cox said. But the rain has just continued.
A vendor meeting was held at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The water was high in some areas about that time, but it had receded by mid-morning. She was hoping the fairgrounds would look even better at noon.
Two tractor trams have been deployed to pick people up and drop them off near the main gate at South Locust.
In the good news department, the cattle dog trials were underway, and “we are loading in cattle for our open class beef show,” she said.
The handling of livestock was a little challenging, she said. Decisions are made about parking trailers as they come in.
Saturday night’s Brett Eldredge concert was almost sold out, Cox said. The radio DJs who are hosting the concerts are telling spectators not to “rush the bus” after the shows. They’re telling people to relax and enjoy the fair, perhaps going to the Pump and Pantry Party Pit, to allow the buses to be boarded in an orderly manner.
Fair officials gave marching bands the option of whether they wanted to march. The same offer was made on Friday and Saturday when it was actually raining. About half of those groups agreed to march, “wet tubas and all,” Cox said.