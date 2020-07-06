Close to 50 people, including members of five motorcycle groups, conveyed their appreciation to members of local law enforcement at an Independence Day gathering called “Back the Blue.”
The turnout included 17 members of the Grand Island chapter of American Legion Riders. Other American Legion Riders chapters came from Aurora and Dannebrog. Also on hand were the Patriot Guard Riders and Christian Motorcyclist Association.
With everything going on around the country, officers “just don’t get the support that they need,” said Greg Martin, commander of the Grand Island chapter of the American Legion Riders. Attendees gathered to let officers know that “the public is still with them,” Martin said.
The law enforcement supporters believe that “one bad apple doesn’t ruin the whole bunch,” Martin said.
Martin thanked officers for all they do and told them “We’ve got your back, no matter what.” In law enforcement terminology, the phrase is “we have your six.”
A number of officers came out of the Law Enforcement Center to shake hands with the group. Others stopped as they were driving by.
“We had water and sodas for them if they wanted something to drink,” Martin said.
Many members of law enforcement are veterans, Martin noted.
Some of the supporters, holding flags, lined up along Highway 30 near the Law Enforcement Center.
Dave Davis of Grand Island had the idea for “Back the Blue.”
