A 1-R Elementary School special education teacher has been honored as one of the best teachers in Hall County.
At a surprise award ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Kelly Olesen, a special education teacher at 1-R, was honored with the 2019 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award from the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. This is the 15th year the award has been given.
In her nomination letter, which foundation CEO Melissa DeLaet read before announcing Olesen as a winner of the Excellence in Teaching Award, DeLaet said Olesen was inspired by her high school teacher, Mary Chochon, to become a teacher.
“According to her nomination, she not only is following in her favorite teacher’s footsteps, but is blazing her own trail,” DeLaet said. “She has the ability to communicate and make connections with her students. She has her own unique style but it allows her to teach effectively and build relationships with students. She has high expectations for all of her kids and expects a lot out of them. However, her expectations are individually based so they are challenging and realistic.”
Olesen has taught since 2003. She started as a fourth-grade teacher and is now a special education teacher. Olesen said she started at St. Libory and was there for eight years before moving to 1-R.
When asked about her reaction to receiving the Excellence in Teaching Award, Olesen said she is blessed to have received the award.
“This is very much an honor,” she said. “This is probably going to be the highlight of my teaching career and I am only halfway through.”
In her nomination, Olesen was praised by parents for teaching. One nomination reads, “Thanks to Mrs. Olesen, my son loves school and looks forward to learning.”
Another nomination says, “I take great comfort in knowing that my daughter is receiving her education from an individual who genuinely cares.”
The nominations also say that Olesen goes out of her way to connect with her students and builds trusting relationships.
“I am truly blessed with some of the best students and families a teacher could ask for,” Olesen said.
Preschool teacher honored
DeLaet said the nomination process for the 2019 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching Award began “a few months ago” when the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation asked Hall County residents to nominate teachers they thought “exemplified what it means to be an extraordinary educator.”
She said the nominations were so compelling that there were two Excellence in Teaching awards given out this year.
Mary Teichmeier, a preschool teacher at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Preschool, was also given the award Sunday evening. She was the first-ever preschool teacher to receive an Excellence in Teaching award.
Teichmeier began her career as a first-grade teacher at the former Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. She previously taught at Centura and Grand Island public schools.
“She feels her greatest contribution and achievement in teaching is making sure students know that she believes in them no matter his or her differences, and that they can all achieve success,” DeLaet said in a press release.
The nominations tell how she creates a love of learning for each individual student. She finds out what is most important to students and then incorporates those things into daily lessons.
All the nominators also told stories about Teichmeier attending gymnastic classes, swim lessons, flag football, dance recitals, T-ball and soccer games, and even a summer birthday cookie surprise.
“These are a few examples of how she goes above and beyond expectations, proving that Teichmeier lives out this quote from Mr. Rogers, ‘The best teacher in the world is somebody who loves what he or she does and loves it in front of you,’” DeLaet said.
The Kim West Dinsdale Award for Excellence in Teaching was established 15 years ago through an endowment gift to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation to honor Kim West Dinsdale — a community leader, volunteer and philanthropist in the Hall County area. Kim and her husband, Tom, are familiar to many because of the generosity they show to Central Nebraska communities. This award, in fact, carries with it a check for $5,000.
“Mary Teichmeier is a wonderful teacher for the youngest learners and is giving the students an incredible start to their education,” said DeLaet. “It is an honor for us to celebrate her on the 15th anniversary of the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence In Teaching Award.”
