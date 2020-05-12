Old Potash Highway from North Road to Webb Road is being rehabilitated this summer to increase its capacity.
The Grand Island City Council met Tuesday via Zoom to approve the acquisition of right of way parcels needed for the project.
“It will be the largest project the city’s ever attempted on its own,” Public Works Director John Collins told The Independent.
The design is finished for the project, and Phase 1 has been bid out, with the city buying right-of-way parcels over the past few months.
“This is just another two pieces we need for the project,” Collins said.
Roundabouts will be added at North Road and in front of Hy-Vee to keep traffic moving, and the intersection at Highway 281 will be widened with right- and left-turn lanes added.
Kaufman Avenue will extend westward from Diers Avenue, and Claude Road will extend from Old Potash northward so they’ll meet, Collins said, to allow traffic on Diers to make left turns at Claude and not interfere with traffic on Highway 281.
Drainage will also be improved along Claude Avenue.
“We have 2 to 3 feet of standing water in that area every time we get a good rain,” Collins said. “We’re going to extend that detention cell and extend drainage to the north, up to Faidley (Avenue).”
A trail will eventually be built along the cell.
This year’s Phase 1 will cost roughly $1.4 million, and next year’s phase will cost slightly more, Collins said.
The project should take three to four years to complete.
“This first phase should be finished near the end of the year,” he said. “But we have several more phases to go.”
Concrete will be put in first to keep traffic moving with a minimum of disruptions during the construction of the main line.
All businesses along Old Potash will be accessible except one, Construction Rental, which the city has bought out.
“We had to use their frontage anyway in order to widen the intersection at 281, and they’re in the process of relocating at this time,” Collins said.
Bids for the project were opened Tuesday and are being reviewed to identify irregularities. The results will likely be announced at the City Council’s May 26 meeting.
Construction is expected to start toward the beginning of June.
The project is an exciting one for the city, Collins said.
“This will be a major improvement for the city,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get a lot of complaints during construction, but once it’s over everyone will be happy. We’ll remove that bottleneck Old Potash has at 281. That’s where so many people come in both to work and shop.”
