The City of Grand Island Public Works Department announced Tuesday the start of the Old Potash Highway and Claude Road Paving Improvement Project.
The Claude Road and Faidley Avenue intersection is scheduled to be closed beginning Thursday for an anticipated 90 days.
The improvements include reconstruction of Old Potash Highway from Webb Road to North Road.
The Old Potash Highway portion will consist of removing the existing asphalt roadway and constructing a concrete curb and gutter roadway section.
The extension of Claude Road from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue is also part of the project.
Four roundabouts will be constructed with these improvements and include the intersections of Old Potash Highway and Wilmar Avenue, Old Potash Highway and Claude Road, Old Potash Highway and North Road, Claude Road and Faidley Avenue.
The project will also include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extensions.
Utility relocations along Old Potash Highway have begun and will continue through the 2020 construction season.
On May 26, Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract to Starostka Group Unlimited, Inc. of Grand Island for $10,530,764.77.
For more information on the roadway project and other Public Works projects, visit the projects webpage at www.drivegi.com or call the Public Works Department at (308) 385-5455.
