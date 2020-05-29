The Nebraska State Fair board Friday agreed to a contact with Bill Ogg, who will become the new State Fair executive director.
Earlier this month, the board agreed to hire Ogg as director after being interviewed by the board. He was hired with the provision that the board give final approval to his contract after its executive committee negotiated the contract with Ogg.
Ogg will replace Lori Cox who stepped down as executive director in March because of health reasons.
Under the agreement to hire Ogg, the board agreed to pay him an annual salary of $121,000 per year. He will also receive up to 75% reimbursement for moving expenses up to $15,000 that will be paid by the board directly to the moving company.
Under the terms of the contract, the board will review his job performance the first six months of his employment, then three months later and then after a year of employment. After that he will receive an annual review by the board.
New to Ogg’s contract that was not in the previous executive director’s contract is a clause that says that either party can terminate Ogg’s employment contract without further financial obligation to the State Fair.
“I like the way the contract is worded,” said board member Jeremy Jensen, “because what it means is that at any point in time either of the parties can walk away from the relationship with a 60 day notice without any additional liability.”
Jensen said the board is still paying Cox her full salary for the next 8 months.
“This contract, to me, feels better than the previous one,” Jensen said.
Ogg’s salary, along with Cox’s and Jaime Parr’s salary boost she received as interim State Fair director have been factored into the fair’s budget.
State Fair revenues have been down the last two years and the fair faces the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ogg is from Walla Walla, Washington, where he served as general manager of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. He is a Wyoming native and has worked for several fairs.
Ogg was a finalist for the Nebraska State Fair position three years ago, when Cox was hired as executive director. Ogg worked with Cox for several years at the Montana State Fair.
