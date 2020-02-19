An Ogallala man was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration with a 9 mm gun loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport security checkpoint Tuesday.
According to a TSA press release, TSA officers caught the handgun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The Grand Island Police Department was contacted, confiscated the gun and detained the Ogallala man for questioning before allowing him to catch his flight — minus the gun. The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. According to the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
