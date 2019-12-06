In response to a legal challenge to the practice of appointing election commissioners, the chair of the Hall County Supervisors and the county’s election commissioner say no one is questioning the integrity of elections held in Hall County.
Judith Vohland, a Hall County resident, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Hall County District Court against Hall County and Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet. The complaint challenges a state law that allows county boards in some Nebraska counties to appoint their election commissioner.
In the suit, Vohland maintains that the state Constitution requires county election commissioners to be directly elected by their county’s voters.
The law in question requires Nebraska counties over a certain population threshold to allow their county boards to appoint county election commissioners. That law is currently applied in four counties in Nebraska: Hall, Buffalo, Cass, and Platte. A related, separate statute gives the governor the authority to appoint election commissioners in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. Altogether, the seven counties are home to almost two-thirds of the state’s registered voters.
At a news conference Friday, Overstreet said the suit seems to question the process, rather than any individual involved. Overstreet doesn’t believe there’s any question about any action taken by the Hall County Supervisors or anything she has done.
The question about the process, she believes, “is whether or not Nebraska statutes are in concert or in conflict with the Nebraska constitution.”
Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Board of Supervisors, also spoke at the news conference.
Lancaster said she wanted to assure the voters of Hall County “that the integrity of our elections has never been questioned, and is not being questioned now.”
The same process, Lancaster said, has been followed for as long as Hall County has had an election commissioner, which is believed to be since 1980.
Overstreet said the Hall County election office “has been, is now and will continue to be a policy-abiding office.”
That policy can come from a number of places, Overstreet said. “It can come from Nebraska statute. It can come from the Nebraska constitution. It can come from the U.S. Constitution. It can come from the Bill of Rights. It can come from the interpretations of myriad lawsuits on election law that have been filed over the history of our country.”
Lancaster noted that four counties in Nebraska have the same policy. However, “If indeed there now needs to be an adjustment, we’ll work with the Legislature or whoever the responsible parties are to make that adjustment,” Lancaster said.
Hall County supervisors, with the help of their legal counsel, will address the topic at its Tuesday meeting, Lancaster said.
Under the current arrangement, Lancaster said, the supervisors can appoint the most qualified person who applies for the position.
“You just heard from our election commissioner. She is tremendously qualified to do this job,” Lancaster said.
In addition, by appointing the election commissioner, the supervisors can provide “some oversight of the office to ensure that the high quality that has always taken place in our election (office) remains there,” Lancaster said.
Overstreet started in the office on a part-time basis in 2017. Her current four-year term began on Jan. 1, 2018, and will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
An organization called Civic Nebraska is supporting the lawsuit filed in Hall County. The organization believes that voters “have the right to directly decide how their elections are run,” says a news release from Civic Nebraska.
The news release points to a September opinion on the matter written by Attorney General Doug Peterson. Peterson, the release says, concluded that the practice of appointments is “constitutionally suspect and would, if challenged, be found unconstitutional” by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Overstreet, 50, stresses that her office “is now and will remain hyperfocused on the task at hand, which is the 2020 election. The election cycle officially opened on Dec. 2. We are in the process now of taking certifications from political subdivisions that have offices that need to be filled. We’re in the process now of taking filings from candidates who want to fill those offices. We are a few weeks away from receiving our share of $12 million dollars of new election equipment that was authorized in the last legislative session and being trained on that equipment.”
Her office is also a few weeks away from recruiting and training more than 160 election workers, for whom a new handbook has been written for the next election cycle.
Her office is just completing an audit of “all of our political subdivisions” and the ballot faces that will be used for the primary election on May 12.
The office is also working with a local political subdivision on a recall election. Overstreet is working closely with Homeland Security in bringing a cybersecurity tool called an Albert monitor to Hall County. The county will be the fourth recipient of such a tool in the state.
On a daily basis, the county election office registers voters, updates voter records and responds to the needs of voters and candidates for office.
Overstreet said the public should have no concern about the integrity and legitimacy of the election process and voter registration.
