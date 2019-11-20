LINCOLN — Nebraska and federal health officials say a hepatitis A outbreak that includes Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin has been traced to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release Wednesday that the outbreak began several weeks ago in Nebraska.
Six of those cases are in Nebraska including Douglas County, Three Rivers and Central District Health Department jurisdictions. The cases were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) over the last several weeks. Four people were hospitalized.
“Our goal is to protect Nebraskans, pinpoint the source of the illness and make sure the risk is eliminated,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, state epidemiologist for DHHS. “We sent an advisory to health care providers alerting them of the increased number of hepatitis A cases in early November. Public health officials have also been conducting interviews with Nebraskans who contracted the illness to help determine the cause.”
Based on those interviews and information collected from other states during the investigation so far, the 11 people who became ill reported eating fresh, non-organic blackberries from Fresh Thyme grocery stores in three states: Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin.
According to federal health officials, trace back information shows that the berries came from a distribution center that ships fresh berries to Fresh Thyme grocery stores in other states.
Teresa Anderson, health director at Central District Health Department in Grand Island, said, “The blackberries would have been purchased at Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30th. If you didn’t freeze these berries you probably won’t have any left.
“However, if you purchased and froze berries during this time period and still have them, please contact us so that we can work with Nebraska DHHS in testing any berries that are still available.”
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death in some people.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Symptoms begin somewhere between two and seven weeks after exposure. Individuals are considered most contagious during the two weeks before and one week after onset of symptoms.
Those diagnosed with hepatitis A or persons symptomatic after a known exposure should not work or prepare food for one week after symptoms begin and until symptoms are gone for greater than 24 hours.
Anderson added, “We continue to work with CDC and FDA officials in this investigation and will advise the public of any updates. If you have any questions about potential exposure to Hepatitis A, call your health professional or call us here at CDHD.
“If you were recently exposed to Hepatitis A virus and have not been vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you might benefit from an injection of either Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin. Your health provider can help you decide what is best based on your age.”
The state health department says it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating and have confirmed 11 cases. Six of those cases are in Nebraska.
A phone message left Wednesday with Illinois-based Fresh Thyme was not immediately returned.
The FDA is urging consumers in Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and eight other states not to eat any fresh blackberries bought from Fresh Thyme between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30. The other states are Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.