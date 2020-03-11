Offen Petroleum of Commerce City, Colo., announced Wednesday that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the business assets of Bosselman Energy and Bosselman Carriers, both Grand Island-based companies.
Bosselman Energy and Carriers are owned by Fred Bosselman. The companies have a more than 70-year history in the petroleum industry and operate in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and Iowa.
According to Offen Petroleum, in recent years Bosselman has focused its growth on marketing unbranded refined fuels and propane to end users, along with marketing gasoline and diesel to dealer and commercial customers.
“We felt Offen was an excellent fit for our employees and customers; they will help grow and expand the business and this will leave me more time to focus on our Tank and Trailer business,” said Bosselman.
Bosselman Energy and Bosselman Carriers are separate companies from Bosselman Enterprises, which is also based in Grand Island.
The origin of the company goes back to Fred Bosselman Sr. and his family when they opened Bosselman & Eaton Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 30 in Grand Island in 1948. The company grew and expanded into many new ventures, including convenience stores, truck plazas, fuel and propane services, transportation services, restaurants, truck repair shops and lodging.
The company split into two entities in 2011 to handle its rapid growth and diversity of divisions. Bosselman Energy Companies is focused on wholesale and transportation.
The company has marketed and delivered petroleum products throughout the Midwest for more than 60 years. It offered bulk fuel, propane and major brands of lubricants to commercial, residential, and agriculture customers. Along with its headquarters in Grand Island, the company has eight bulk storage facilities throughout Nebraska and Kansas.
In addition to marketing petroleum products, the Bosselman Energy umbrella includes Bosselman Carriers, a trucking company that transports petroleum products, and Bosselman Tank and Trailer, which focuses on building new and refurbishing used fuel, farm and LP bobtail delivery units along with repairing and testing customer vehicles and trailers.
Offen is a leading independent fuel distributor. It is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners, a New York–based private equity firm. Offen is a provider of motor fuel, lubricants, and petroleum logistics services in Colorado and 15 surrounding states.
According to Offen Petroleum, the acquisition of Bosselman Energy and Bosselman Carriers will further expand its business into the Midwest. Going forward, the business will operate as Offen Petroleum and the Bosselman Grand Island office will be a regional operations center. Its bulk plants will remain open and operate as Offen Petroleum.
The transaction is expected to close in April.
“We are excited to welcome Bosselman’s employees, customers and vendors to the Offen team,” said Bill Gallagher, CEO of Offen Petroleum. “I congratulate Fred on the professional organization he has built.”
Gallagher said the transaction affords Offen Petroleum the opportunity to strengthen its Colorado operations while expanding into new geographies and business lines.
“Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa are adjacent to our core footprint, allowing us to work with our existing suppliers in new territories,” he said. “We are eager to add propane operations and services to our product offering. The opportunity to deliver propane directly to residential customers complements Offen’s purpose of providing energy to improve people’s lives.
Gallagher said he is pleased Travis Hasselmann, chief financial officer of Bosselman Energy Companies, will be joining Offen’s executive leadership team as senior vice president of Midwest operations.
“We look forward to continuing to grow our business organically while finding best-in-class distributors who wish to join our mission to be the leading fuel and propane provider in the Intermountain West,” he said.
With the addition of Bosselman Energy, the company will distribute more than 1.3 billion gallons of motor fuel annually and will serve as both a branded and unbranded wholesale motor fuel distributor in 16 states. In addition to motor fuels, Offen also sells lubricant products and solutions for the commercial, industrial and passenger car segments, as well as diesel exhaust fluids used in emission controls.
More information on Offen is available at www.offenpetro.com.
