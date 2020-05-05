Two more people have died of coronavirus-related causes in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction, bringing the total number of COVID-19 casualties to 39 in the three county-area.
In another district, Boone County reported its first COVID-19 case, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the Central District, the number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases increased by 40, to 1,350.
That number breaks down to 1,285 cases in Hall County, 50 in Hamilton County and 15 in Merrick County.
Of the lab-confirmed cases in the area, 41 are in Aurora, 16 in Alda, 11 in Wood River, eight each in Doniphan and Central City, six in Phillips, five in Cairo, four in Giltner, three each in Marquette and Palmer, two in Chapman and one in Hordville.
