NSAA suspends all high school sports practices and competitions

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association has curtailed spring activities.

The NSAA released a statement Monday saying all practices are suspended until March 30, and all competitions are suspended until April 2. Those suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant.

"Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time," according to the statement.

The NSAA will share more information and official updates through its website and social media platforms.

