Following the precepts of founder William Booth, the Salvation Army provides soup, soap and salvation to those in need.
But they don’t get to the salvation right away.
Deny Cacy, director of the men’s shelter at the Grand Island Salvation Army, says many people have been tossed to the wayside “and completely forgotten about.”
When you’re dealing with people who are “on the bottom, the last thing they want to hear about is how much God loves them,” Cacy said. “Because their first response is, ‘If I’m in the position I’m in, why would God do this to me?’
“It’s very simple. You probably haven’t found Him. You haven’t had people love you. You haven’t had people care about you,” Cacy said at a volunteer appreciation dinner Thursday evening.
In welcoming men to the shelter, the Salvation Army’s first focus is “to feed them — make sure that their stomachs are full.” The Salvation Army wants to remove “that fear of where their next meal’s coming from,” Cacy said.
At the Salvation Army, the programming is intertwined, he said. The homeless are assisted by the shelter and the feeding programs. After the men leave, assistance is provided by the pantry program.
“Once we’ve accomplished feeding them, here comes the soap,” Cacy said. In cleaning them up, the Salvation Army restores the dignity “that many of them have lost.”
Many have never been told they’re worth saving. “I’ve had people 50 and up look at me and completely fall apart in tears, weeping, ’I’ve never had somebody care about me,’” Cacy said.
At the shelter, they see what it means to have people love them. Many have battled addiction or been in jail.
But at the Salvation Army, they see the unconditional love and the support. “Now they’re ready to hear about how much God really loves them,” Cacy said.
If everything works out, men leave the shelter with full-time employment and a place of their own. If those men are unsuccessful in job interviews, Cacy sometimes calls the employer to find out what they can do differently to land the job.
At the volunteer dinner, Lt. Liza Ayala talked about the meal program, the food pantry and men’s shelter.
Men aren’t the only ones who eat at the shelter, she said. Families also come in for nourishment. Many of those families have an income, but they barely get by. In paying their bills, they have to make choices.
A meal at the Salvation Army is the only time some people have human contact, Ayala said. Without those meals, they would sit at home, alone.
In feeding people, she said, the Salvation Army gets a lot of help from Project Hunger, as well as donations from other organizations.
She also talked about the family night activities each Thursday night. Those activities include music and dance, nutrition information and a men’s Bible class.
During the evening, the audience heard from Kurt Hoskins and William Marshall, two men who came to the Salvation Army in bad shape and are now on their own.
“In the men’s shelter, we focus 110 percent on picking people up, building them up and moving them forward,” Cacy said.
The goal is to make them productive members of the community. “Our community is only as strong as our weakest link,” he said. The weakest links are those on the bottom. They typically suffer from addiction, homelessness “and any other mental health issue that may be out there, which complicates everything that we do. It’s not just because of bad choices.”
But “don’t get me wrong, “ he said. “There are bad choices that happen.”
The Salvation Army keeps its promises, Cacy said.
“As I always tell everybody who comes to the shelter, we do as we say and we say as we do. If we say we’re going to help you, we’re going to help you.” Even if a man says he needs a little help, the Salvation Army will give him a lot of help. “Because nine times out of 10, you don’t realize how much help you need until you’ve hit our doors,” Cacy said.
They give a man whatever he needs. They receive the soup, soap “and then the salvation. It just happens. I can’t explain it. But that’s just what we do.”
The shelter has 24 beds.
Earlier this year, Crossroads Mission Avenue announced plans to build a homeless shelter for men in Grand Island.
Cacy said the Salvation Army and Crossroads have the same goal — to do God’s work in taking care of the homeless. By strengthening men, the Salvation Army helps many families, he said.
In 2018, 405 men visited the shelter. Of that number, 274 had never been to the shelter before. They “had never had the opportunity to be touched by what we do,” Cacy said.
To those people, the Salvation Army provided 5,029 goods and services. Those goods could be clothes or personal hygiene items. “Anything that you would need to get day-to-day,” Cacy said.
The facility handled 2,168 cases of care management, in which the Salvation Army went “above and beyond” to help people who came through the door, he said.
As of Thursday morning, the shelter had been visited by 252 men, 193 of whom had never been there before.
Ayala and Cacy thanked the volunteers who make up the army and urged them to continue to help.
“The need is real, but we can’t do it without you,” Cacy said. “God has handpicked each and every one of you to come in here and be a part of our program for a reason. I want to personally thank each and every one of you.
“Because like I said, the needs aren’t going away,” he said.
