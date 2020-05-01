083018_StateFair0016_bjs.JPG

The Nebraska State Fair is going ahead as planned.

The State Fair is currently planning to showcase its full 11-day event Aug. 28–Sept. 7, and produce the Aksarben Stock Show Sept. 24-27, said Jaime Parr, State Fair interim executive director. She said the staff and board are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings.

“We are doing pretty good,” Parr said. “We are getting commitments from people and we are moving forward on all of our regular plans. We are maybe restricted by some health measures, but whatever they may be, we will accommodate them to the best of our ability.”

Parr is communicating regularly with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and Open Class Competition teams.

“We have some marching bands that have signed up to participate, some acappella groups, things like that are still coming in,” she said. “It is going good.”

Parr said, along with the bands that the State Fair announced for its concert lineup, the Fair has verbal commitments for the other scheduled concerts. Those concerts have not yet been announced, and no tickets have been sold, as the State Fair has not received approval from entertainment acts to make those announcements.

Concerts announced include the country bundle of Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker and Clint Black. The rock concert features Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. Concerts yet to be announced include the older Nebraskans’ concert, which features multiple performers, and a rock show.

Parr said the fair has had good commitments from both food and commercial vendors, along with State Fair sponsors.

“We are also getting applications for antique machinery for display,” she said. “We are moving forward with all aspects at this point with the understanding that if we need to adjust, we will do so.”

She said the Nebraska State Fair is assessing options and ramifications should adjustments be necessary.

“This past week, staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios based on best practices,” Parr said. “We will continue to provide regular updates as necessary based on changing COVID-19 directives.”

The next State Fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15. The board directive to continue to plan the fair follows the late June–early July forecasted decisions.

Last month, it was announced the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the 2020 volunteer program.

Parr said the Fair is also in the process of getting bids to gravel part of the Fonner Park grass parking lot behind the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. The focus is to gravel the driving lanes. Once the bids are approved, the hope is to get funding from the 1868 Nebraska State Fair Foundation.

Last year, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in August — and more than 25 inches from May through August — in Grand Island, making the grass parking lots impossible to use. That then forced the State Fair to shuttle visitors from various spots around town. The rain was a major cause of the fair’s financial woes because of the lost revenue and additional costs.

The latest State Fair information is on www.statefair.org.

