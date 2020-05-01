The Nebraska State Fair is going ahead as planned.
The State Fair is currently planning to showcase its full 11-day event Aug. 28–Sept. 7, and produce the Aksarben Stock Show Sept. 24-27, said Jaime Parr, State Fair interim executive director. She said the staff and board are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings.
“We are doing pretty good,” Parr said. “We are getting commitments from people and we are moving forward on all of our regular plans. We are maybe restricted by some health measures, but whatever they may be, we will accommodate them to the best of our ability.”
Parr is communicating regularly with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, state and local authorities, entertainment booking companies, vendor and concession partners, as well as 4-H, FFA and Open Class Competition teams.
“We have some marching bands that have signed up to participate, some acappella groups, things like that are still coming in,” she said. “It is going good.”
Parr said, along with the bands that the State Fair announced for its concert lineup, the Fair has verbal commitments for the other scheduled concerts. Those concerts have not yet been announced, and no tickets have been sold, as the State Fair has not received approval from entertainment acts to make those announcements.
Concerts announced include the country bundle of Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker and Clint Black. The rock concert features Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. Concerts yet to be announced include the older Nebraskans’ concert, which features multiple performers, and a rock show.
Parr said the fair has had good commitments from both food and commercial vendors, along with State Fair sponsors.
“We are also getting applications for antique machinery for display,” she said. “We are moving forward with all aspects at this point with the understanding that if we need to adjust, we will do so.”
She said the Nebraska State Fair is assessing options and ramifications should adjustments be necessary.
“This past week, staff met to begin looking at contingency scenarios based on best practices,” Parr said. “We will continue to provide regular updates as necessary based on changing COVID-19 directives.”
The next State Fair board meeting is scheduled for May 15. The board directive to continue to plan the fair follows the late June–early July forecasted decisions.
Last month, it was announced the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the 2020 volunteer program.
Parr said the Fair is also in the process of getting bids to gravel part of the Fonner Park grass parking lot behind the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. The focus is to gravel the driving lanes. Once the bids are approved, the hope is to get funding from the 1868 Nebraska State Fair Foundation.
Last year, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in August — and more than 25 inches from May through August — in Grand Island, making the grass parking lots impossible to use. That then forced the State Fair to shuttle visitors from various spots around town. The rain was a major cause of the fair’s financial woes because of the lost revenue and additional costs.
The latest State Fair information is on
www.statefair.org. PHOTOS: A lookback at the 2019 State Fair
082719_StateFair0010_bjs.JPG
A rainbow is seen in the background as fairgoers ride carnival rides in the Midway area at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair013_bjs.JPG
i-Flip member Felix Di Pasquale strikes a pose on the side of a wall after bouncing on a trampoline Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair017_bjs.JPG
Brian Coleman sits at the entrance to the Midway area with his Percheron draft horses Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair018_bjs.JPG
Standing water from earlier rain reflects Ardie Elshof of Grand Island watches the crowd go by while sitting on her scooter Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair019_bjs.JPG
Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair021_bjs.JPG
Megan Denny of Blair walks Shire draft horse Loud Bridge Louis on Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair022_bjs.JPG
It's not all glory working with horses as Leighanne Houston, 10, of Columbus, Mich., learns Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair045_bjs.JPG
Morning rains leave standing water in front of the Midway area main entrance Friday during opening day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair568_bjs.JPG
Magician the Magic Bean looks through a cored apple during a trick Friday during the opening ceremony at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082419_StateFair604_bjs.JPG
Volunteer Doug Jones (right) pulls a piece of cloth he wrote on earlier from a cored apple he was holding until now when magician the Magic Bean performed this trick Friday during the opening ceremony at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0001_bjs.JPG
After heavy rains overnight, Cactus Jacks owner Jeff Leo uses a kayak to paddle through the south fairgrounds area to try and get to work early Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. With two-and-a-half inches of rain in about 20 minutes, almost the entire length of the north and south fairgrounds are flooded to some degree. As bad as it looks, the water had receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0002_bjs.JPG
State Fair board members Dawn Caldwell (left) and Bob Haag look over the south fairgrounds after two-and-a-half inches of rain fell in about twenty minutes early Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. As bad as it was, the water had receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0003_bjs.JPG
A pickup truck drives through the water in the south fairgrounds after two-and-a-half inches of rain fell in about twenty minutes early Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. As bad as it was, the water had receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0004_bjs.JPG
Two golf carts drive through the water in the south fairgrounds after two-and-a-half inches of rain fell in about twenty minutes early Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. As bad as it was, the water had receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0005_bjs.JPG
Terri Dreher of Hastings isn't letting little water stop her from attending the fair Monday morning as she drive her scooter through flood waters during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The water had mostly receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0008_bjs.JPG
Fairgoers are reflected in flood waters in the south fairgrounds area Monday morning at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Almost the entire length of the north and south fairgrounds are flooded to some degree, but most of the water receded by the noon hour. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0011_bjs.JPG
Fairgoers ride carnival rides in the Midway area at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0013_bjs.JPG
Brian McIntosh of the Platters sings during a concert in the Heartland Events Center on Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0015_bjs.JPG
The Platters perform during a concert in the Heartland Events Center on Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0016_bjs.JPG
Concertgoers, including (from right) Barbara Jones of Cozad and Nanette Bates of Gothenburg enjoy the Drifters during a concert in the Heartland Events Center on Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0019_bjs.JPG
Drifters lead singer Ben E. King performs during a concert in the Heartland Events Center on Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0021_bjs.JPG
A state trooper car is covered with Post It notes with messages Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082719_StateFair0024_bjs.JPG
This Christmas tree skirt, which is on display in the Fonner Park Concourse area Monday morning during Older Nebraskans Day, won first place in the sewing for home division at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0001_bjs.JPG
MAIN Photo: Scotch the dog moves a heifer along Tuesday during the Cattle Dog Trials open class at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Jeannie Allen is the dog's trainer. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0008_bjs.JPG
Blue the dog runs past a heifer to gain position Tuesday during the Cattle Dog Trials open class at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Kelly Popp is the dog's trainer. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0011_bjs.JPG
Three girlfriends enjoy the fair together Tuesday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0012_bjs.JPG
Christopher Jobe of the Nowear BMX Freestyle Stunt Team does a tail whip while performing in the Marketplace area Tuesday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0013_bjs.JPG
Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel performs Tuesday in the Aurora Cooperative Chill Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0015_bjs.JPG
Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel performs Tuesday in the Aurora Cooperative Chill Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082819_StateFair0016_bjs.JPG
Wearing hats from the fair, Cash Donnelly, 10, and his classmates from Cross County Elementary School walk through the Marketplace area Tuesday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082919_StateFair0004_bjs.JPG
Dr. Vergil Heyer (left) and Dr. Ann Kramer collect a few ducklings to display in a small swimming pool Wednesday in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082919_StateFair0005_bjs.JPG
Four ducklings stop in a dry spot after swimming in a small pool Wednesday in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082919_StateFair0006_bjs.JPG
Newborn piglets eat breakfast Wednesday in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
082919_StateFair0009_bjsA.JPG
Nick Jensen of Papa Bear Carvings carves a pig from a log with a chainsaw just north of the Big Red Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. All carvings made during the fair will be auctioned off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to benefit the 1868 Foundation. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0001_bjs.JPG
Seedling Mile students ride tractor shaped tricycles in the Case International Harvester/New Holland area in the Market Place on Thursday during Nebraska's Largest Classroom at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0002_bjs.JPG
Seedling Mile Elementary Fourth-grader Paul Caceres pets a goat in Hedrick's Petting Zoo in the Family Fun Zone on Thursday during Nebraska's Largest Classroom at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0005_bjs.JPG
Stole Park Elementary students cheer for their pig at Hedrick's Racing Pigs in the Market Place on Thursday during Nebraska's Largest Classroom at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0008_bjs.JPG
This pheasant, which is part of an Environmental and Earth Sciences project in the Taxidermy Division made by Clay County's Whitney Winter, appears to be flying over fairgoers in the 4-H/FFA/Commercial Exhibitors Building on Thursday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0012_bjs.JPG
This mini-garden in the floriculture division, which was made by Josie Brodersen of Burt County, is seen in the 4-H/FFA Commercial Exhibitors Building on Thursday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083019_StateFair0014_bjs.JPG
This partial view of a quilt made out of purple ribbons is seen in the 4-H/FFA/Commercial Exhibitors Building on Thursday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0001_bjs.JPG
MAIN PHOTO : iFlip acrobatic show member Marine Crest performs on a trampoline in front of a tramp-wall in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0002_bjs.JPG
SECOND Photo: iFlip acrobatic show member Jonathan Meehan (top) flies over the arms of Marine Crest (left) and Felix Di Pasquale (right) as Samuel Boily flies under their arms during their performance in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0003_bjs.JPG
THIRD Photo: iFlip acrobatic show members (from left) Samuel Boily, Marine Crest and Felix Di Pasquale take turns flying in and out of windows in a tramp-wall during their performance in the Family Fun Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0008_bjs.JPG
As a fairgoer looks over the photography exhibit at left, a painting by David Dorsey that won Best in Show in the fine arts oil and acrylic media division is seen at right in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on Friday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0010_bjs.JPG
Annie Wegner of Scribner's tomato butter, which won a Best in Show ribbon, is seen in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on Friday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0016_bjs.JPG
Gene Krabel of Hastings (right) and his wife, Joan Krabel, look at exhibits, including the 634-pound giant pumpkin at right in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on Friday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0017_bjs.JPG
This flower, which was entered in the horticulture competition, was seen in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on Friday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
083119_StateFair0018_bjs.JPG
Asher White, 5, stands behind head-in-a-hole board in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on in the Competitive Exhibits area of the Fonner Park Concourse on Friday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
090119_StateFair1868Shop0002_bjs.JPG
Fairgoers from McCool Junction (from left) Carleen Light and her husband, Daryn Light, watch as their son, Greysen Light, 11, picks out a souvenir pin to add to his collection in the 1868 Foundation Gift Shop. The gift shop is located inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
090119_StateFairVendors0012_bjs.JPG
A fairgoer is seen through different sunglass lenses in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
090119_StateFairVendors0013_bjs.JPG
"It's like a chiropractor in a chair", says John Sturgill of Doniphan as he sits in a therapeutic massage chair next to his wife, Linda Sturgill, in the Furniture FIRM area in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
090119_StateFairVendors0015_bjs.JPG
Aliza Fashions' Salim Ahmed's area features over 200 different brands of perfume in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
090119_StateFairVendors0017_bjs.JPG
Aliza Fashions' Salim Ahmed's area features over 200 different brands of perfume in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
