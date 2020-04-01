The COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund in Grand Island has received a donation from NorthWestern Energy, which provides natural gas to Grand Island residents and businesses.
The Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation partnered to launch the relief fund to provide funding to local nonprofits to support people and organizations affected by the pandemic.
The fund opened with a lead gift of $20,000 from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to support efforts by nonprofits to help vulnerable people impacted by the coronavirus.
An ad hoc advisory committee is being formed with community leaders who will advise staff from both organizations on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the community.
Donations can be made to the fund in the following ways:
— Text HEARTLANDUW to 56651 to make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
— Checks may be sent to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation or Heartland United Way.
— Donor-advised funds should be directed to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund.
One hundred percent of all donated funds (minus processing fees) will support organizations and individuals impacted by the crisis.
To donate online or to find out more information, visit www.heartlandunitedway.org.
Kits4Kids effort ongoing
The Heartland United Way needs donations for its “Kits4Kids” project. Due to the coronavirus, kids are going through a lot of changes — new routines, new platform of schooling and social distancing from friends and family.
“We want to alleviate some stress from the family by providing them with a kit of educational and health items,” the Heartland United Way staff said.
These items include, but are not limited to: coloring books, markers, crayons, books, educational games, flash cards, mad libs, Play-Doh, jump ropes, hula hoops, puzzles, board games, word searches, Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
Heartland United Way started this project to support children in avoiding the “summer slide,” which happens when children don’t have access to educational items over the summer break.
“This year, kids will be out of the school building longer than usual,” the Heartland United Way said.
People looking for examples of items to donate or who would like to shop online can check out these Heartland United Way wish lists:
— Wal-Mart Wish List
— Amazon Wish List
The Heartland United Way shipping address is: Heartland United Way, 1441 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803. Donation drop-offs can be made at its office lobby or call (308) 382-2675.
People in need of assistance or looking for ways to share acts of #LocalLove, can join the COVID-19 Response Hall County or visit its Facebook group at LOCAL LOVE.
Aiding Central Nebraska communities
NorthWestern Energy is also donating to local COVID-19 relief efforts through the Kearney Area Emergency Relief Fund in Kearney.
NorthWestern Energy announced Wednesday it donated $300,000 in aid to assist the communities it serves that are struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in addition to NorthWestern Energy’s annual charitable donations, economic development and local sponsorships and employee match programs, which totaled more than $2 million in 2019.
“NorthWestern Energy is here to help our communities, our neighbors, during this extremely difficult time,” NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Bob Rowe said. “We activated our incident response structure in early March, and have been able to continue to provide safe, reliable service to our customers, including health care providers and first responders. Today we are announcing additional help for our customers as we continue to provide for our communities.”
More than half of NorthWestern Energy’s aid will provide grants in the form of energy bill credits for the company’s small business customers. This will help free up resources for small businesses, many of which are severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as they continue their critical role in the country’s economy and provide employment for members of the communities.
“This aid is available immediately,” Rowe said. “In addition, NorthWestern Energy will match donations our employees make to organizations that provide emergency assistance for members of our communities experiencing difficulty paying their residential energy bill.”
NorthWestern Energy small business customers can find the grant application for a bill credit at northwesternenergy.com.
One of NorthWestern Energy’s first actions in early March was to voluntarily temporarily suspend most disconnections and late fees for households and small businesses facing hardship because of the pandemic. NorthWestern Energy customers who have questions about their service or bills can call (888) 467-2669 or (800) 245-6977.
NorthWestern Energy encourages customers to contact it now to set up payment arrangements if they are concerned about the ability to pay their bill, so they are not faced with large balances later this year.
The company offers several options to pay energy bills online, which can be found at northwesternenergy.com under the Account Services tab.
