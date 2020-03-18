Northwest Public Schools has extended its school closings through April 3.
In a letter to Northwest parents, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the decision was made following the recommendation of Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. He added all activities and events scheduled in this time period will be postponed.
Edwards said the Northwest High School prom, originally scheduled for March 28, is postponed to a later date.
“Depending on the length of school closure, if a date can be identified to reschedule, we will make every attempt to do so,” he said.
At this time, Edwards said, graduation has not been moved or rescheduled, but as the date comes near, the district will make any necessary modifications to the date, format, etc. of graduation. Those updates will be communicated at a later date.
He said Northwest teachers are preparing review and enrichment activities, as well as lessons for students that will be sent out on a weekly basis. The first set of activities will go out Monday.
“As we are waiting on guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education, we are using the next two weeks as review and enrichment (no grades will be taken, but feedback may be provided by teachers),” Edwards said.
He added that if a student does not have access to a device, paper packets are available with the activities at each of the district’s school buildings.
Edwards said students are allowed to use their school-issued devices for these activities.
Students who need to access the building to pick up personal items, band instruments, school-issued devices or other items will be allowed to access their respective buildings at designated times. These times will be sent out via a notification from each building at a later date.
“On behalf of the Northwest Public Schools, I would like to thank you for your patience as we work through these closures and postponements,” Edwards said. “It is not ideal for anyone and there are unforeseen complications that families are facing. If you have any questions, please let us know.”
