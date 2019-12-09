Northwest Public Schools says the claims laid out in a recent recall petition against two board of education members are false.
At the Northwest board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Jeff Edwards gave a district response to each of the claims listed in the petition. He emphasized that he was speaking on behalf of the Northwest district and not on behalf of any individual board members.
Abby Thomas, a member of the Save Chapman Committee and a district parent, filed official paperwork with Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet’s office on Nov. 26 to recall board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt. Thomas had to file paperwork in Hall County because Northwest is headquartered there.
When it comes to the claim of gross mismanagement, Edwards said, the district conducts a “thorough auditing process” where an outside auditor reviews the district’s accounting process and procedures. The audit is then reviewed by the Nebraska Department of Education and the state auditor’s office.
“The acceptance and review by these departments is proof that there is not mismanagement of funds,” he said.
Edwards said with the recall petition’s claim of a business plan dependent on unreliable income, the Northwest district “has and will continue to” develop its budget based on the guidance of NDE. As with the audit, he said the district’s budget document is filed and reviewed with both NDE and the state auditor’s office.
“The acceptance by both of these departments is proof that the district has prepared, adopted and filed the budget as required by the Nebraska Budget Act,” Edwards said.
He said the claims that the district has failed to develop and implement a middle school plan are false as the district started offering trimester elective courses — art, careers and technology — to its middle school students this school year. The three teachers rotate between the district’s three middle schools each trimester.
Edwards added the Northwest administration will review the current class offerings and provide a recommendation to the school board on how to proceed with them in the future.
In regard to the claims of refusal to recover tax money for Grand Island Public Schools option students and failure to pass proper procedures for an option program and the management of the tax levy, he said Northwest follows the provisions for option enrollment of students as designated in NDE’s Title 92, Chapter 19: School Enrollment (Rule 19).
Edwards added the district’s legal counsel has reviewed Northwest’s option enrollment program and has confirmed it complies with state law and NDE guidelines.
In response to another claim raised in the recall petition, he said the district has an annexation agreement with GIPS as required by Nebraska Revised Statute 79-473.
The recall effort also claims that the Northwest district is “completely unresponsive to the public and taxpayers” and has a “blatant disregard for taxpayer concerns and suggestions.”
Edwards said the Northwest Board of Education has monthly meetings where it conducts business in public and members of the public are able to comment during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“The voters of the district elected the members of the board of education. To say that the elected board members disregard taxpayer concerns is contrary to the results of the elections,” he said.
Edwards noted that public comment is not required by state statute, but the district chooses to allow time for it at its meetings.
Leiser and Schutt said they had no additional comments beyond what was previously stated to The Independent and stated in their written responses to the recall effort.
Board member Zach Mader called the recall effort “an unusual situation” and said Leiser and Schutt are “being falsely accused on multiple infractions.”
“This recall has no merit,” Mader said. “School board members are non-paid public servants who have many people to serve. School boards have to operate under very specific rules. Dan (Leiser) and Robin (Schutt) and the rest of this board has functioned within the law and I strongly urge our district taxpayers not to sign this petition.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jerry Wiese said recall elections should only be implemented when elected officials “break board policy, break the law or do something immoral,” which he believes neither Leiser nor Schutt has done.
“This is simply a disagreement of a few patrons, a couple non-patrons and the board,” Wiese said. “Are we to assume that every time a patron disagrees with the board that they can use intimidation and scare tactics to get what they want?”
He said the recall is “a waste of everyone’s time” and would also be a waste of the district’s money if a special election were to take place.
“District patrons have already spoken at the last election by voting Dan (Leiser) and Robin (Schutt) to the board for a four-year term,” Wiese said. “Therefore I highly encourage the patrons of the district not to sign this ridiculous recall petition and to simply let it fail for lack of enough signatures.”
In other action, the board voted 4-1, with Zach Mader voting no and Bret Mader absent, to maintain the current middle school arrangement. The vote also authorized the district administration to evaluate the trimester elective courses and to bring a recommendation on potential future offerings to the board at the end of the school year.
“I really think we need direction right now,” Zach Mader said. “I think it is important because it has been ongoing and there has been a lot of turmoil. I don’t think that keeping it (middle school) the same is ultimately the best for the district. I can definitely get on board with reevaluating this at some point in time, but I do not want to see this (come) back up a month from now, three months from now or six months from now. We need to move forward.”
