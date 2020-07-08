While it has yet to determine what school will look like when it reopens in the fall, Northwest Public Schools says it plans on having in-person classes when school resumes Aug. 13.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said that as districts across Nebraska have unveiled their reopening plans, Northwest has learned that information about COVID-19 “changes constantly” and that it will “continue to monitor and analyze details” of the coronavirus and any potential restrictions, guidelines or recommendations that will need to take place.
“It is everyone’s desire to return to normal as soon as possible as the unknown and change of daily lives have had different effects on each household,” Edwards said. “We will continue to work with our local health department and the Nebraska Department of Education to ensure we are keeping safety at the forefront of our decision-making.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.