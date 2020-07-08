While it has yet to determine what school will look like when it reopens in the fall, Northwest Public Schools says it plans on having in-person classes when school resumes Aug. 13.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said that as districts across Nebraska have unveiled their reopening plans, Northwest has learned that information about COVID-19 “changes constantly” and that it will “continue to monitor and analyze details” of the coronavirus and any potential restrictions, guidelines or recommendations that will need to take place.

“It is everyone’s desire to return to normal as soon as possible as the unknown and change of daily lives have had different effects on each household,” Edwards said. “We will continue to work with our local health department and the Nebraska Department of Education to ensure we are keeping safety at the forefront of our decision-making.”

