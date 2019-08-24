Northwest Public Schools has launched a district-wide initiative it hopes will encourage positive behavior among students.
At the beginning of the school year, the district introduced an initiative called “Row to Grow” that calls on students to be respectful (R), take ownership (O) and work as a team (W). Row to Grow is part of Northwest’s school improvement and multi-tiered systems of support processes.
Ryan O’Grady, Northwest Public Schools’ director of special services, said Row to Grow is “two years in the making” as the district worked to collect data on the things the district needs.
“A lot of the data was surveys from our kids and our culture surveys from our staff,” he said. “A lot of our kids fill out a strengths and difficulties questionnaire. The feedback we got on those different types of data really showed us that kids needed some help with different areas. We are able to provide a good structure for kids and help them grow in their independent areas.”
As part of Row to Grow, O’Grady said, Northwest students learn expectations and how they can “grow” using terminology that is consistent across the district.
“We felt it was something to bring us all together,” he said. “No matter where kids go within our school district, they meet the expectations in each building. If kids are going from Cedar Hollow up to the high school, we know that we row together up here too.”
Across the Northwest district, posters in various locations across the schools instruct students on proper behaviors and expectations as they apply to Row to Grow. O’Grady said the posters at the district’s feeder schools are much more visual, while the posters at Northwest High School have no visuals and slightly different wording. However, he said the concepts are the same at all grade levels.
According to a tweet from 1-R School, one Row to Grow poster instructs students on proper behavior on the playground. It tells them to keep their hands and feet to themselves, wipe their feet before entering the building, to wear weather-appropriate clothing, walk to line up, know emergency procedures and to use positive sportsmanship.
O’Grady said Row to Grow is also incorporated into classroom curriculum. He said Northwest had a team that developed lessons on how students can all work together to “row.”
“Teachers are using those lessons and teaching that to the kids,” O’Grady said. “That helps us in all academic areas, but especially with our social and emotional learning. We want to make sure kids are understanding of what it means to be respectful. There are a lot of things you can bounce off of Row to Grow. Those lessons really help guide some of those discussions for each of the teachers.”
Cedar Hollow fifth-grade teacher Heather Gosda is using the Row to Grow initiative to teach. She said since the first day of school, prior to going to specific locations throughout the school, her class reviews the Row to Grow expectations listed on the posters so they know what the expected behaviors at these locations are.
Gosda said she also talked to her students about how rowing a boat relates to the Row to Grow concepts and to real life.
“If we were all in a boat and were following those expectations, we would get really far,” she said. “However, if we were not following those expectations — or if some of them were following them and some of them weren’t — that we would just not get very far and would be spinning in circles. Because we are all going to work together, have the same common language and have the same common attitude, we are going to get far and we are going to learn a lot.”
As a teacher, Gosda said she likes how the Row to Grow initiative has “a common language of expectations” across the Northwest district. She added she has seen younger students at Cedar Hollow get excited about how they are learning the same things as high school seniors.
“I think they like knowing that it is what is expected of everybody,” she said.
O’Grady said the Row to Grow initiative has “really taken off” at all of Northwest’s schools. He said teachers have designed bulletin boards near their classrooms to promote it.
One example, O’Grady said, is at 1-R School where teachers designed a billboard with the hashtag #RowtoGrow on the top with a ship including paddles with the names of students written on them, signifying how students must “row” together to “grow together.”
One-R School Principal Steve Retzlaff said his school introduced the Row to Grow concept to students on the first day of school Aug. 15 along with its expectations of respect, owning the choices they make and working together as a team.
“On the initial day, we just talked about those expectations of being safe in our school, making responsible choices — whether it be with our words and actions we say or with our homework — and we talked about how we are all a team and need to work together,” he said.
To kick off the school year’s Row to Grow initiative and introduce it to students, Retzlaff said 1-R hosted an all-school assembly where teachers worked together to row a boat.
Last Monday, Retzlaff said, teachers created lessons and taught those lessons on Row to Grow expectations with technology and in the classroom, restroom and cafeteria to each other.
“We did a rotation so that the teachers got a little background,” he said. “We then did the individual lessons and had the students rotate from classroom to classroom to teach those lessons independently and give the kids a little bit more in-depth lesson.”
Retzlaff said when 1-R teachers see students in the hallways, they can remind them of the Row to Grow expectations listed on posters. He added the school is using “row reward cards” that are given to students when teachers or other adults in the building “catch students doing the right things.” The card will then be put into a weekly drawing.
O’Grady said Row to Grow is something Northwest plans to continue heading into the future.
“Going over the expectations, and things like that, is just the start,” he said. “We want to expand it with our teachers using 16 proactive classroom strategies about how they can better manage their classrooms and have a better environment in school.”