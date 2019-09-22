The Northwest Public Schools Educational foundation has announced its 2019 distinguished alumni.
The foundation named Mike Shafer and Brandon Seifert as the award recipients. They will be honored at a special event during Homecoming week this week at Northwest High School.
Shafer graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1995. He student-taught at Northwest High School before joining the school as a history teacher and coach for both football and track. Prior to his Northwest career, he served on the Grand Island City Council from 1990 to 1994. Shafer was a member of the Hastings College football staff during the 1992 season when the Broncos won the NIAC Championship.
While teaching at Northwest, Shafer was a KRGI Champions for Children recipient, Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2004, nominated for the Disney Hand National Teacher Award and listed as a Who’s Who among America’s Teachers multiple times. He is a long-time member of the Northwest Education Foundation and was elected to the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education after his retirement in 2016.
Seifert graduated from Concordia University with a double major in biology and chemistry in 2001 with high distinction. While at Concordia, he competed in cross country and track and field, earning numerous awards and setting eight school records. Additionally, he won the 2000 NAIA Indoor Mile National Championship, was named NAIA National Student Athlete of the Year, and was inducted into the Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Seifert earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Nebraska in 2006 and completed his orthopaedic surgery residency in 2011 from the University of Texas. While in residency he assisted with the medical care of the San Antonio Spurs. In 2012 he completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the world renowned American Sports Medicine Institute, under the direction of Dr. James Andrews.
While in his fellowship, Seifert served on the medical staffs for the Washington Redskins, University of Alabama, Auburn University and provided surgical care to numerous NBA, MLB and NFL athletes. He currently practices orthopedic surgery at the Lincoln Orthopedic Center and serves as a team physician for Concordia, Doane, and Nebraska Wesleyan universities, Saltdogs Baseball, Lincoln Stars Hockey and multiple area high schools.
The distinguished alumni are selected every year by the Northwest Educational Foundation board members. Alumni who have been graduated from Northwest High School for at least 20 years and have made “a significant contribution to society” are eligible to be nominated as distinguished alumni.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.