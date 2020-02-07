Should it stay or should it go?
That is the question the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education will be faced with at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School, 2710 North Road, as it decides whether to close Chapman School.
The decision will come a little more than three years to the date when the board at that time voted in December 2016 to close the school before later deciding to keep it open as a K-5 facility.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the issue of whether or not to close Chapman School has been an ongoing conversation with the board since before he started in the district in July 2019. He said the issue is coming before the board again as part of ongoing discussions.
At its board retreat Jan. 21, the Northwest board stated one of the reasons Chapman may need to close its doors is due to the school’s high per-student costs.
According to information provided in the board’s Feb. 3 meeting agenda, the per-student cost at Chapman is $20,656, which is significantly higher than the next highest per-student cost of $11,835 at St. Libory School. Cedar Hollow and 1-R have a per-student cost of $8,497 and $9,712, respectively.
Edwards said this data is from the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31, 2019, and is the most recent data the district has.
The per-student cost includes “everything from salaries and benefits, to electricity, internet, etc.,” Edwards said. He added one-on-one paraeducators are also included in this cost.
Edwards said one of the arguments made by those wanting to keep Chapman School open is that if sixth, seventh and eighth grades were to be added back to the school, it would decrease the per-student cost. He said this would not be the case as additional staff would need to be hired to educate these students.
“If you put 10 kids in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, you will have 30 more kids, but you are also going to have to put four to five teachers back in there, so your cost per student is potentially going to go up,” Edwards said.
He said Northwest receives $151,000 in Title I funding for students in three buildings — Northwest High School, St. Libory and Chapman. There are roughly 190 students who qualify at Northwest High School, 45 students at St. Libory and 44 students at Chapman.
“Right now, we could divide that funding up into three different buildings — Northwest High School, St. Libory and Chapman — but the district has focused that money at Chapman,” Edwards said.
He added there is both targeted-assisted and school-wide Title I funding. At some point, Edwards said, Northwest chose to direct its Title I funding to Chapman, making it a school-wide Title I program.
Edwards said the Title I funds will follow the students to other schools, will not go away and will not decrease because they are based on the number of qualifying students in the district.
If the Northwest board votes to close Chapman on Monday night, the frequently-asked questions listed in the Feb. 3 meeting agenda says that district administration will work with parents and families to designate the students’ new school. If students have siblings in other buildings, they will be assigned to that school so families are not separated.
The Northwest board would also look at redesigning the district borders for its remaining feeder schools — Cedar Hollow, 1-R and St. Libory — if it chooses to close Chapman.
Edwards was asked Friday whether there will be busing offered to current Chapman students to other feeder schools. He said this will be part of ongoing discussions if the Northwest board votes to close Chapman.
According to the frequently-asked questions listed in the Feb. 3 meeting agenda, if Chapman School were to close, there would be a reduction of six full-time equivalency (FTE) certified teaching positions, a reduction in the principal’s office budget, a reduction in tech/business costs (phone, Internet, etc) and a reduction in building maintenance and upkeep costs.
Overall, this would equate to a budget savings of $826,600.
Edwards said the six FTE reductions would apply not just to Chapman, but across the district at all three feeder schools. He added the district will also offer an early retirement incentive program to teachers across the district, including the high school.
According to the Feb. 10 meeting agenda, Chapman fifth grade teacher Cindy Gamblin has expressed her desire to take advantage of this program. The board will vote on her resignation at this meeting.
“One of the questions I have had is whether we can push a decision (on the Chapman closing) back to March or April,” Edwards said. “We are statutorily up against an April 15 deadline for personnel.”
Edwards said claims that the district’s feeder schools would be at or near overcapacity if Chapman were to close are false. He said “a certain group” is using appendix 1, which sets the capacity of students, to show this sets the building capacity when it does not.
“The capacity number on appendix 1 sets the maximum number for option students,” Edwards said. “For example, in kindergarten we have that at 100 students. If we have 75 resident kids and 30 option kids, we can only accept 25 of those option kids district wide. But then we still try to use that target number of 20 at each section level as a guideline.”
He added that once a student options into the Northwest district they are option students, so all Chapman students are Northwest students unless they elect to move out of the district.
Edwards said that if the Northwest board votes to close Chapman, it will work with the village of Chapman to determine the best possible usage for the building. He added that despite some claims being made by the Save Chapman Committee and others, the gym at Chapman will not be used if the board votes to close the school.
“We will make future arrangements for activities after school,” Edwards said. “What those are is yet to be determined.”
According to Edwards, Northwest is working to put a plan in place as to how it will deal with breaking the news to students Tuesday morning if the Northwest board votes to close Chapman Monday night. He added counseling for students is on the table and will be part of the district’s discussions.
