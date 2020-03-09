By Austin Koeller
Following its vote last month to close Chapman School, the Northwest Board of Education on Monday discussed ways to move forward with the school’s students.
In his monthly report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Edwards gave an overview of where students will be placed next school year. He said there is a group of students in the process of opting into other school districts, but that Northwest is “working through that process.”
“Some of them have been approved and some of them have been denied, so the next step is talking to the parents of the students who have been denied and figuring out if they are going to remain in the district or if they are going to try to option to another district,” Edwards said.
He said he has had conversations with Chapman parents who have kids currently attending other Northwest feeder schools about their children’s placement for next year. The goal is to have all notifications on school placement for current Chapman students who are remaining in the district sent out by Wednesday or Thursday.
Edwards said that last week he attended the Chapman Village Board meeting to “start building the lines of communication for when the district is finished in the Chapman building and what the next steps for that facility are.”
Also on Monday night, the Northwest board discussed the future of its preschool. The district’s preschool is currently at Chapman School, but in light of the board voting to close the building, the district has discussed moving the facility back to Lockwood School. The district voted in May 2018 to move the preschool from Lockwood to Chapman.
The board agreed Monday night that, for the next school year, it will operate a preschool at Lockwood, per Edwards’ recommendation. However, it emphasized a long-term preschool solution needs to be determined.
Director of Special Services Ryan O’Grady said Northwest has not yet advertised for preschool enrollment like it normally would, due to the uncertainty of where the preschool facility would be and whether Chapman would remain open.
O’Grady said the district has had eight district applicants, but once it advertises preschool enrollment, the enrollment numbers should increase.
Board President Dan Leiser asked Edwards why, statistically, only half of the preschool-age kids in the district are attending Northwest’s current preschool. Edwards said he guessed some attend other preschools in Grand Island or the parents may choose not to have them attend preschool at all.
But, he emphasized, until the district advertises and “finds out who is all out there,” it will not know for sure.
In response to Leiser’s question, O’Grady said he felt it was due to the location of the district’s preschool, regardless of whether it is at Chapman or Lockwood.
“If you live right out here (by Northwest High School) and you are working off North Road or Highway 281, you are going to go to Peace Lutheran Preschool,” he said. “There are just a lot of those situations and a lot of kids go to St. Pauls (Lutheran Church) Preschool.”
Board member Robin Schutt said that, in her experience, parents also choose to send their children to other schools due to the availability of transportation to and from day care and preschool. She added this provides convenience to families as they do not have to leave work to transport their children themselves.
As the parent of a soon-to-be 4-year-old, Leiser said that with Northwest only providing half-day preschool, he cannot afford to send his child to preschool at Lockwood as no one would be able to pick his child up.
Leiser questioned whether the district could provide all-day preschool, rather than half-day preschool, to make the district’s preschool more appealing to families.
Board member Zach Mader said he does not like the idea of a public preschool and suggested offering stipends to district parents to send their children to another registered preschool.
“It would not pay for the full expense, but there are certain instances we can earmark where we could take care of those particular kids,” he said. “I just do not think preschool is part of a public education. I have a hard time looking a taxpayer in the eyes and telling them, ‘You are going to pay for this,’ when it is not mandated by the state.”
O’Grady said Northwest is required to provide educational services to its district students with disabilities. He questioned whether the district would have to pay a private preschool a stipend to hire a paraeducator to work with a student, when the district already has this.
He said that if there are district children with disabilities at multiple preschool facilities, Northwest could possibly be paying paraeducator stipends to multiple facilities, creating an undue cost on the district.
“Also, those private preschools can deny a kid with a disability if it is going to be too much for them,” O’Grady said. “So then what are we faced with?”
