Northwest Music Boosters will welcome more than 100 crafters and direct sales vendors to the high school on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The 27th annual event will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It supports vocal and instrumental students at Northwest
It will feature a traditional bake sale, silent auction, raffle items, home décor and gifts galore. Lunch will be available in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, and those attending will have the opportunity to have family photos taken with Santa by a professional photographer.
